Buckeyes Prominent on All-Big10 Award List

OSU has released the following regarding the All-Big Ten selections.

All five of Ohio State’s offensive linemen earn All-Big Ten honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two Ohio State football captains earned major postseason awards from the Big Ten Conference on Tuesday. Quarterback Justin Fields was named the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and the league’s Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year while right guard Wyatt Davis took home honors as the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Fields and Davis were among nine Buckeyes on offense who made either a first, second or third All-Big Ten team. Ohio State, champions of the East Division, brings the nation’s No. 4-ranked scoring offense and No. 6 total offense into Saturday night’s Big Ten championship game versus No. 15 Northwestern.

All-Big Ten Buckeyes

Davis led a well-represented group on the offense line who were first team All-Big Ten by either the coaches or media. Center Josh Myers, who has started 18 of the last 19 games, was named first team all-conference by the coaches. Left tackle Thayer Munford, a senior and a 30-game starter over the last three years, was on both the coaches and the media first teams. Nicholas Pete-Frere (second team) and Harry Miller (third team) were both all-Big Ten selections by the coaches, meaning all five Ohio State starters earned all-conference accolades.

At the wide receiver position, sophomore Garrett Wilson and junior Chris Olave were both first team picks by the coaches. Wilson and Olave are the only teammates in the country who are each averaging better than 100 yards receiving per game. Wilson leads the league with 114.4 yards/game while Olave is second at 105.6. They have combined for 70 receptions, 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Master Teague, who is fourth in the conference in rushing yards per game (85.2), was second team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media.

Earning honorable mention honors were running back Trey Sermon and tight ends Luke Farrell and Jeremy Ruckert.

Ohio State’s Run of Griese-Brees Quarterbacks of the Year Continues

A junior from Kennesaw, Ga., Fields has played in just five games this year due to three cancellations. But when he’s been on the field, he’s been nearly unstoppable.

While running an offense that is averaging 532.4 yards and 46.6 points per game, Fields is completing a nation’s-best 78.1 percent of his passes for 1,407 yards, 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions. In his first three games of the season, he threw more touchdowns (11) than incompletions (10). In addition to leading the country in completion percentage, he’s also second in passing efficiency (281.4) and 15th in yards per game (281.4).

Fields leads the Big Ten with an average of 392.2 yards of total offense per game, which is nearly 100 yards better than any other player in the conference. He’s accounted for at least three touchdowns in all five games and has 71 total scores in 19 career games at Ohio State (3.7 per game).

Fields is Ohio State’s eighth Griese–Brees Quarterback of the Year in the 10 years that the award has been given out. He’s the 10th Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and the sixth in the last nine years.

Ohio State’s Griese-Brees Quarterbacks of the Year

2012: Braxton Miller

2013: Braxton Miller

2014: J.T. Barrett

2016: J.T. Barrett

2017: J.T. Barrett

2018: Dwayne Haskins

2019: Justin Fields

2020: Justin Fields

Ohio State’s Graham-George Offensive Players of the Year

1995: Eddie George, RB

1996: Orlando Pace, OT

2006: Troy Smith, QB

2012: Braxton Miller, QB

2013: Braxton Miller, QB

2015: Ezekiel Elliott, RB

2018: Dwayne Haskins, QB

2019: Justin Fields, QB

2020: Justin Fields, QB

Davis Cornerstone Of Big Ten’s Top Rushing Offense

Junior right guard Wyatt Davis added another award to his resume today when he was named the conferences Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year. He’s the eighth Buckeye to take home the honor, the fourth in the last six years and the first guard in Ohio State history to do so. Only four other guards in the last 35 years have been named the Big Ten’s Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Ohio State’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Linemen of the Year

1993: Korey Stringer, OT

1994: Korey Stringer, OT

1995: Orlando Pace, OT

1996: Orlando Pace, OT

2001: LeCharles Bentley, C

2015: Taylor Decker, OT

2016: Pat Elflein, C

2017: Billy Price, C

2019: Wyatt Davis, OG

Davis has cleared the way for the Big Ten’s top offense both in terms of total yards per game, passing yards per game and rushing yards per game. Ohio State’s 251.0 yards per game on the ground is seventh best nationally and the team has put up over 300 yards rushing in each of its last two outings. The Buckeyes average 5.50 yards per carry, good for No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 10 nationally. A first team All-American last year, Davis has started 20 consecutive games dating back to the 2018 Big Ten Championship Game vs. Northwestern.

Considered one of the best interior linemen in the nation, Davis leads a group of starters that on Monday were named Joe Moore Award semifinalists, which recognizes the most outstanding offensive line unit in college football.

All-Big10 Offensive Selections

