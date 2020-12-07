Champions and Players of the Week for MSU game named

COLUMBUS -The department of athletics has issued the following release.

Four offensive linemen, including three first-time starters, grade out as champions

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Three first-time starters on the offensive line – LT Dawand Jones, LG Matthew Jones and RT Max Wray – headlined a group of 21 champions from Ohio State’s 52-10 win over Michigan State on Saturday in East Lansing.

Ohio State rushed for a season-high 322 yards with the help of an offensive line that had three new starters and one regular starter playing a new position. The Buckeyes had a pair of 100-yard rushers – Justin Fields and Trey Sermon – while averaging a season-best 6.7 yards per carry. Sermon had his first 100-yard game of his Ohio State career that included a 64-yard touchdown run. Fields also set a career high with 104 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

On defense, Ohio State limited Michigan State to just 81 yards rushing and 2.9 yards per carry. Co-Player of the Game Haskell Garrett made a key play in the second quarter when he batted a Rocky Lombardi pass at the line of scrimmage and caught it in the endzone for a touchdown, giving Ohio State a 28-0 lead. Three of the four members of the secondary were champions, led by Shaun Wade, who had an interception for the second straight game.

Drue Chrisman led the Buckeye efforts on special teams. He averaged 53.4 yards per punt and pinned the Spartans inside their five yard line twice. Chrisman had a 74-yard punt in the fourth quarter that was a career long and the eighth longest in Buckeye history.

Champions vs. Michigan State

Offense: RB Trey Sermon, TE Luke Farrell, TE Jeremy Ruckert, RG Wyatt Davis, LT Dawand Jones, LG Matthew Jones, RT Max Wray.

Player of the Game: QB Justin Fields

Defense: DT Tommy Togiai, DE Tyreke Smith, DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DE Zach Harrison, DE Jonathon Cooper, SAF Marcus Hooker, CB Sevyn Banks, LB Justin Hilliard, LB Pete Werner, LB Baron Browning

Players of the Game: DT Haskell Garrett and CB Shaun Wade

Special Teams Player of the Game: P Drue Chrisman