COLUMBUS – Ohio State sophomore forward E.J. Liddell will be out indefinitely with a non-COVID-19 illness as announced on Friday. Liddell was Ohio State’s leading scorer and rebounder.

Below is the release from Ohio State.

Forward E.J. Liddell Out Indefinitely with non-COVID Illness

Team’s leading scorer and rebounder after first four games of the season

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State sophomore forward E.J. Liddell will be out indefinitely with a non-COVID-19 related illness, Ohio State University head coach Chris Holtmann announced today.

“I’m really disappointed for E.J. but we anticipate him returning here hopefully soon,” Holtmann said. “He is doing well and is going to be routinely evaluated by our medical staff.”

The news comes just two days after Liddell, a 6-6 sophomore from Belleville, Ill, helped lead the Buckeyes to a 90-85 win over Notre Dame in the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge with a career-high 19 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. He is leading a balanced Ohio State team with 15.5 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Ohio State hosts Cleveland State on Sunday at Value City Arena. Tip time is 4 p.m. with the Big Ten Network televising. The Buckeyes then open Big Ten play next Wednesday, Dec. 16, on the road against Purdue before a game Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland against North Carolina.