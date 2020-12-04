Game On! OSU confirms MSU game will be played

The Ohio State Department of Athletics has issued the following statement about the football game this weekend.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State football team will travel to East

Lansing, Mich., Friday evening in advance of its game Saturday against

the Michigan State Spartans. Kickoff at Spartan Stadium is set for

12:06 p.m. on ABC.

Ohio State’s successful and safe return to the playing field began

after the cancellation of its game against Illinois last weekend as

all team related activities were paused for two days following an

increase in positive tests within the program. Risk mitigation

efforts, such as virtual team meetings and small group workouts, were

reinforced as the team returned to activities at the Woody Hayes

Athletic Center.

Ohio State’s team medical staff, under the direction of Dr. Jim

Borchers, increased and enhanced COVID-19 testing this week. The team

continues to be tested daily, in adherence with Big Ten Conference

protocols, and has enhanced its polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

testing surveillance throughout the week.

“We are very confident that we are heading to East Lansing with a team

that can safely compete and whose health, safety and well-being has

been our utmost concern,” Borchers said. “We’ve tested, monitored and

evaluated our results daily and have advised the student-athletes,

coaches and performance staff accordingly.

“Our population positivity rate, which exceeded the threshold for

participation at this time last week, has now returned on the

seven-day rolling average to a level that allows us to compete safely

this weekend.”

The Department of Athletics kept the Big Ten Conference and Michigan

State University informed during the week.

“We currently have student-athletes and staff in either isolation or

quarantine protocols right now,” Borchers said, “and everyone is

recovering and doing well.”

Head coach Ryan Day remains in isolation and will not travel to the

game. He can resume on-field coaching on Monday. Assistant head

coach/defensive line coach Larry Johnson will serve as interim head

coach of the Buckeyes on Saturday.