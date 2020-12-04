Game On! OSU confirms MSU game will be played

The Ohio State Department of Athletics has issued the following statement about the football game this weekend.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State football team will travel to East
Lansing, Mich., Friday evening in advance of its game Saturday against
the Michigan State Spartans. Kickoff at Spartan Stadium is set for
12:06 p.m. on ABC.
Ohio State’s successful and safe return to the playing field began
after the cancellation of its game against Illinois last weekend as
all team related activities were paused for two days following an
increase in positive tests within the program. Risk mitigation
efforts, such as virtual team meetings and small group workouts, were
reinforced as the team returned to activities at the Woody Hayes
Athletic Center.
Ohio State’s team medical staff, under the direction of Dr. Jim
Borchers, increased and enhanced COVID-19 testing this week. The team
continues to be tested daily, in adherence with Big Ten Conference
protocols, and has enhanced its polymerase chain reaction (PCR)
testing surveillance throughout the week.
“We are very confident that we are heading to East Lansing with a team
that can safely compete and whose health, safety and well-being has
been our utmost concern,” Borchers said. “We’ve tested, monitored and
evaluated our results daily and have advised the student-athletes,
coaches and performance staff accordingly.
“Our population positivity rate, which exceeded the threshold for
participation at this time last week, has now returned on the
seven-day rolling average to a level that allows us to compete safely
this weekend.”
The Department of Athletics kept the Big Ten Conference and Michigan
State University informed during the week.
“We currently have student-athletes and staff in either isolation or
quarantine protocols right now,” Borchers said, “and everyone is
recovering and doing well.”
Head coach Ryan Day remains in isolation and will not travel to the
game. He can resume on-field coaching on Monday. Assistant head
coach/defensive line coach Larry Johnson will serve as interim head
coach of the Buckeyes on Saturday.