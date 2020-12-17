Justin Fields named finalist for Manning Award

COLUMBUS – The OSU Department of Athletics has released the following information regarding OSU football players who are up for national awards.

Fields Named Finalist for Manning Award

Winner will be announced following College Football Playoff National Championship Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Quarterback Justin Fields, who earlier this week was named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year and Quarterback of the Year, added another honor to his resume on Thursday when he was selected as a finalist for the Manning Award, which honors the nation’s top quarterback. The winner will be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in January.

Fields currently leads the nation in completion percentage (78.1) and has a 15-to-3 touchdown to interception ratio in five games. His passer efficiency rating of 196.1 is second only to Alabama’s Mac Jones and he’s currently averaging 281.4 yards per game, which leads the Big Ten and is 15th best in the country.

Other Buckeye Award Candidates

Fields leads a group of five Buckeyes who are semifinalist for major national award. On defense, cornerback Shaun Wade, the Big Ten’s Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year, is a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award while Pete Werner was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, given annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

Right guard Wyatt Davis, who on Tuesday won the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year award, is a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy while Fields is a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, honoring the nation’s top overall player, and the Davey O’Brien Award as the best quarterback.

Garrett Wilson, a first team All-Big Ten selection who leads the conference in receiving yards per game, is a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which recognizes the top offensive player in college football who meets one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year Division I Texas college.

Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, whose unit has combined for nearly 85 percent of the Buckeyes’ total receptions this season, is a semifinalist for the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach. Hartline coaches the only pair of teammates at wide receiver (Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson) that are averaging over 100 yards receiving per game this season.