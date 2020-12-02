Football The Latest

Michigan cancels game with Maryland, Ohio State game also in jeapordy

by John Porentas3 comments
COLUMBUS – According to a report by MLive, Michigan has cancelled it’s game with Maryland this weekend due to an outbreak of Corona virus.

According to the report, the severity of the outbreak as well as the timing also puts at risk Michigan’s ability to play the following weekend vs. Ohio State.

Full  report on MLive

3 Responses

  1. I really, really, REALLY want to send Jim “Michigan Man” Harbaugh out with another lose tp tOSU Buckeyes,

    reply

  3. Kirk Herbstreit’s prediction last night that MI may cancel the game next week may come true after all. I put the odds that we play MSU in three days at 40%.

    reply

