Morehead State’s Preston Spradlin Talks Following 77-44 Loss to Ohio State

COLUMBUS – Morehead State’s head coach Preston Spradlin met with the media following the Eagles’ 77-44 loss to Ohio State on Wednesday evening.

Here’s a summary of what was said.

Preston Spradlin

+ They had a really good first half and the game just got away from them. They did a lot of good things. It wasn’t a matter of competing, they did a great job with energy and effort. But they missed a lot of easy shots because Ohio State tightened things up defensively in the second half.

+ They improved as a team from playing Ohio State in this game.

+ Ohio State was good in transition in the second half. His team had no opportunities to attack big gaps in the second half. Ohio State had good ball pressure, they were collapsing the gaps on the drives, they tightened up, and played with a sense of urgency defensively.

+ It didn’t feel like a 30 point loss. Ohio State went on a run to end the game.

+ They played a lot more zone in the first half but they weren’t great in that. They needed to tighten up and get back to man to man defense in the second half.

+ They need to be physical. He appreciates that’s the look they gave on film. Ohio State is a physical team as well.

+ Justice Sueing was really special in the first few games. He’s a big, long, athletic multi-talented player. C.J. Walker is outstanding, he runs the team well, he can guard the ball. Their big guys were really good in this game. E.J. Liddell had a terrific game. Ohio State has good depth and size.

[Photo courtesy of Morehead State Athletics]