Ohio State Is In!

COLUMBUS – The Buckeyes are in! Ohio State was one of the four teams selected to play in the 2020 College Football Playoffs.

Alabama was selected at No. 1, Clemson was No. 2, Ohio State was selected at No. 3, and Notre Dame at No. 4.

No. 5 Texas A &M and No.6 Oklahoma were the first two teams out.

The Buckeyes will be playing the 10-1 Clemson Tigers in the semifinal in New Orleans at the Sugar Bowl. This will be the second consecutive year these two teams face each other in a semifinal game.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame will face each other in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium.