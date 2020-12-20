Ohio State Is In!

COLUMBUS – The Buckeyes are in! Ohio State was one of the four teams selected to play in the 2020 College Football Playoffs.
Alabama was selected at No. 1, Clemson was No. 2, Ohio State was selected at No. 3, and Notre Dame at No. 4.
No. 5 Texas A &M and No.6 Oklahoma were the first two teams out.
The Buckeyes will be playing the 10-1 Clemson Tigers in the semifinal in New Orleans at the Sugar Bowl. This will be the second consecutive year these two teams face each other in a semifinal game.
No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame will face each other in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium.
Luckily Clemson doesn’t have top-flight receivers and the Buckeyes are pretty good at stopping the run. The bad news is they still have Trevor Lawrence who was the difference last year torching us with runs when Clemmy needed ’em. Gonna take a great game in all 3 phases to win this one. GO BUCKS!
Will the emergence of Sermon be the spark that takes the buckeyes to another level, as did the arrival of Jones in 2014?
glad to play clemson just hoping full force and healthy–i think alabama is overrated on defense–they struggles mightily with the 2 teams with an offensive pulse