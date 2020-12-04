Ohio State Men’s Basketball Game Against Alabama A&M Cancelled

COLUMBUS – Ohio State’s mens basketball game scheduled for Saturday against Alabama A&M has been cancelled as a result of Alabama A&M’s latest testing result.

Below is the full release from Ohio State.

Statement from the Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

The Ohio State Department of Athletics, in alignment with COVID-19 testing and protocols for non-conference opponents, has canceled the men’s basketball game against Alabama A&M University scheduled for tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. at the Jerome Schottenstein Center. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and with the welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and event staff in mind after Alabama A&M shared results of its most recent testing.