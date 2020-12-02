Ohio State Postgame: Chris Holtmann, Buckeyes Talk 77-44 Win Against Morehead State

COLUMBUS – Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann met with the media following Ohio State’s 77-44 win against Morehead State on Wednesday.

Kyle Young and E.J. Liddell also answered questions from reporters.

Here’s a summary of what was said.

Chris Holtmann

+ He thought this was an improvement from the game over the weekend. They played more connected on both ends. Good win, most importantly some improvement.

+ In general they shared the ball, moved the ball better, played through the paint and the post better, but they still wasted a lot of possessions offensively. He thought they were good in transition, and the seniors led well. Overall they were more connected. They were better at attacking the Zone defense.

+ C.J. Walker is a good player. He is active defensively, he sets the tone, he plays with pace on offense, he’s tough, has good communication. That has to continue to define him.

+ This team is a work in progress, more than any of his four years here. Gradual progress will define this group. They are not as far along as they were at this point last year, some of that is health related and having new players.

+ He thinks they will have different leading scorers often throughout the season. A lot of players can be consistent double-figure guys. He is totally ok with that, it’s who they are as a group.

+ On Kyle Young, Holtmann said his 3 point shooting has improved and he is confident in his ability to make 3s. He will make 3s for them and is consistently able to do that.

+ On dealing with protocols, Holtmann said they had 6:30 AM testing on Sunday for a Noon tip, then went directly from testing which takes 45 minutes to an hour to walkthrough, to film, to a pre-game meal. He gets word as soon as they are clear and the other team is clear. If it’s a phone call, it’s not good news in the morning.

+ On E.J. Liddell, he thought he was playing with force. He has been really proud of the steps he has taken in that area. He is doing a lot of good things.

Kyle Young

+ Defense was key for them tonight, getting stops, being tough every possession, and giving them nothing easy. That was key.

+ He wants to be able to consistently shoot 3s this season. He hopes to keep that going.

+ C.J. Walker was huge for them. They look to him for leadership. The way he competed and ran the offense, he did a really good job.

E.J. Liddell

+ He’s played against bigger guys than him his whole life and tonight it was just another game. He just came out and played his hardest today.

+ They needed to come out and compete. This was a good bounce-back game to show what they can really do.

+ He tried to work on his body a lot over the summer. He has been getting in better shape and better conditioning.

+ They were more connected on all pages in this game when compared to Sunday. They worked on that in practice and they did that. They were vocal, and everybody was connected.

+ “C.J. Walker is one of the best leaders I’ve ever met.” He comes in every day with a positive attitude and leads.

+ He is more confident than last year.

+ He yells Kobe in his head every time he shoots.

[Photo courtesy of Ohio State Athletics]