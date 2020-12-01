OSU resumes football operations

Earlier today the OSU football program issued the following release.

“The Ohio State University football team will resume organized team activities this afternoon in preparation for its game Saturday against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.”

The one-sentence release does not offer any detail as to what activities are taking place and what percentage of the team is involved.

It is positive that the team is at least preparing as if the game with Michigan State will take place. The final decision to play or not to play is most likely not yet in and probably rest on the results of testing done this week.