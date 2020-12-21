Players of the game and Champions announced for Northwestern performance.

The department of athletics has announced the following.

Sermon, Hilliard and Hoover take home top game honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Twenty four Ohio State Buckeyes earned champion grades and three were selected as players of the game on offense, defense and special teams, respectively, in Ohio State’s 22-10 win over Northwestern at Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game.

Trey Sermon’s record-breaking 331-yard effort on the ground earned his Offensive Player of the Game honors while Justin Hilliard, who had a team-high nine tackles, an interception and fumble recovery, was the Defensive Player of the Game. Punt Zach Hoover, seeing his first game action as a Buckeye, was the Special Teams Player of the Game after placing two of his three punts inside the 10 yard line.

All five starting offensive linemen, as well as tight ends Jeremy Ruckert and Luke Farrell, graded out as champions in helping Sermon break Ohio State’s single-game rushing record. Four wide receivers, including first-timers Julian Fleming and Kamryn Babb, were champions as well. Farrell has graded out as a champion after each of the Buckeyes’ six games.

Six-time champions on defense are Jonathon Cooper (six tackles, one sack vs. NU) and Tommy Togiai (three tackles). The unit held Northwestern to just 105 rushing yards (3.1 yards per carry) and forced three turnovers.

Champions vs. Northwestern

Defense: DT Tommy Togiai, DT Haskell Garrett, DE Tyreke Smith, DT Taron Vincent, DE Zach Harrison, DE Jonathon Cooper, CB Shaun Wade, CB Sevyn Banks, SAF Josh Proctor, CB Marcus Williamson

Player of the Game: LB Justin Hilliard

Offense: TE Luke Farrell, TE Jeremy Ruckert, WR Garrett Wilson, WR Julian Fleming, WR Jameson Williams, WR Kamryn Babb, LT Thayer Munford, C Josh Myers, RG Wyatt Davis, RT Nicholas Petit-Frere, LG Harry Miller

Player of the Game: RB Trey Sermon

Special Teams Player of the Game: P Zach Hoover

Scout Team Players of the Week: Cameron Martinez, Darryl Sinclair, Patrick Gurd and Danny Vanatsky