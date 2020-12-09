Ryan Day thanks conference for reconsidering six-game requirement

COLUMBUS – OSU Head Coach Ryan Day issued the following statement regarding the recent move by the Big Ten to change its six-game requirement to compete in the B1G championship game.

“On behalf of Ohio State University, the players, all those associated with the football program and our fans, I am appreciative of our Big Ten Conference colleagues for reconsidering the six-game requirement to qualify for the Big Ten championship game.

“A lot of changes have happened since that recommendation was put in place.

“I know making this decision was not easy, and I am thankful for the opportunity our players will now have to play in Indianapolis as an undefeated East Division champion.”