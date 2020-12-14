Ryan Day Updates From The Buckeye Roundtable – Big Ten Championship Week

COLUMBUS – Ohio State head coach Ryan Day joined the Buckeye Roundtable show on 97.1 The Fan and Ohio State IMG Sports Network on Monday evening to preview the Buckeyes’ game against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship this Saturday.

Here’s a summary of what was said.

Ryan Day

+ He looks at game reps every day and looks at what that means for them. They are fresh and healthy and that’s good but there’s a couple hundred more reps out there that they don’t have. They try to simulate games and try and stay ahead of it. They just have to play their best game on Saturday.

+ On the seniors, they are a special group. They had senior tackle last week and to hear their stories was the best two hours he has had in a long time. The resume on this group is tremendous. They have a chance to do something special, to win four straight.

+ Sometimes we take things for granted but there’s a lot of guys on this team that have done a lot of good things that we all take for granted at times. “It’s not easy, you don’t just show up and be the next great. Sometimes those things are taken for granted and they shouldn’t be.”

+ They will look at film from the last few years because Northwestern has different change-ups they will try and show. They know how good Peyton Ramsey is, it’s more about the scheme at this point.

+ He can’t say enough about Pat Fitzgerald, he’s someone the Big Ten can really be proud of. He has had a lot of respect for him for a long, long time. He should definitely get some recognition for Coach of the Year, and Tom Allen.

+ The fact that they have a target now makes it easier to mobilize the team. It’s always hard when you don’t know what is coming next, which they have had to deal with a lot this year.