Ryan Day Updates From The Buckeye Roundtable – Michigan Week

COLUMBUS – Ohio State head coach Ryan Day joined the Buckeye Roundtable show on 97.1 The Fan and Ohio State IMG Sports Network on Monday evening to recap the Michigan State game and preview the Buckeyes’ game against Michigan on Saturday.

Here’s a summary of what was said.

Ryan Day

+ On the performance against Michigan State, Day said he was impressed with their resilience, to play that well in that moment says a lot about the leadership of the team. It was strange watching that game, throwing stuff at the TV, but he’s glad that is behind them.

+ On the offensive line, Day said it was four guys that have never started and then to play the way they did, give them credit and Coach Studrawa credit. Some graded as Champions, which is pretty impressive. They had to be able to run the football and they did, credit to those guys. It is a testament to recruiting and development. They are building depth but development has paid off.

+ He wants to start fast, they have a plan in the way they want to attack teams. When they can score early on, that is good for them and the way they have designed things. It is important.

+ The focus the last few weeks coming off of the Indiana game was to minimize big plays on defense. Guys stepped up.

+ On Trey Sermon’s performance, Day said he has been working really hard. He has been doing a good job in protection, taking care of the football, and the big runs hit for him. He’s a good example of setting your mind to something and having the willpower, you can get it done. He plays tough.

+ The focus is on the Wolverines, in every part of their day. They have been preparing a long time for this game. Records and everything gets thrown out the window for this game.