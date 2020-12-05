Short-handed Buckeyes crush MSU 52-12

An outbreak of COVID-19 cases caused OSU to cancel last weekend’s game against Illinois. That led to an entire week of speculation about whether the Buckeyes would have enough able bodies to field a team against MSU this weekend.

Information about how many and which Buckeyes would not be available week remained a closely-guarded secret until today when a list of 23 players was released that would not be available for the game. The list included three starting offensive linemen, a starting linebacker, a starting defensive back and a key defensive lineman.

With players like Tuf Borland, Tyler Friday, Josh Proctor, Thayer Munford, Nicholas Petit-Frere and Josh Myers all on the shelf the Buckeyes turned to their reserves in the hope that they were ready to pass a test against a B1G opponent like Michigan State.

They didn’t just pass the test. They aced it with flying colors as OSU found players to step on the field and dominate the Spartans from start to finish.

The Buckeye wasted no time in setting the tone for the day. MSU’s opening possession lasted just three plays and netted seven yards before a fourth down punt. The Buckeyes took over on their own 17 and came out swinging. They drove 83 yards in 13 plays with quarterback Justin Fields going the last two on the ground for the TD.

The remainder of the first half looked a whole lot like the first two possessions.

OSU went up 14-0 on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Fields to Garrett Wilson with 2:01 remaining in the first quarter. Fields scored again in the ground at the 10:15 mark of the second quarter to make it 21-0. The OSU defense then got in on the fun. An OSU punt was downed on the one-yard line giving MSU 99 yards to go and making them operate out of their own endzone. On third and eight from the three-yard line Buckeye defensive lineman Hakell Garrett tipped a pass then caught the tipped ball in the endzone as it came down for a Buckeye score to make it 28-0 at the half.

The second half started as a punting duel but OSU finally got on the board again on a 64-yard TD run by running back Trey Sermon to put the Buckeyes up 35-0 with 5:30 remaining in the third quarter.

MSU finally got on the board with a big play. A 55-yard pass completion from backup quarterback Payton Thorne to receiver Jalen Naylor to set up MSU with a first down on the OSU 20-yard line. A quarterback keeper by Thorne for 20 yards capped the drive to make the score 35-7.

The teams traded field goals to make it 38-10, but unlike previous weeks when the Buckeyes seemed to fade in the later stages of the game, this time around they kept their foot on the gas and buried the Spartans. A 41-yard pass from Fields to Olave made it 45-10. Backup quarterback C.J. Stroud then sprinted 48 yards to close out OSU’s scoring. MSU was awarded a safety on OSU’s last offensive play of the game when the center snap went over the head of quarterback Jack Miller. Miller recovered in the endzone to save the touchdown but MSU did get the safety to make the final 52-12.

Fields had a great day both throwing and running. He was 17-24 passing for 199 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 114 net yards on 13 carries. OSU’s leading rusher was Trey Sermon with 112 yards on 12 carries.

Chris Olave led all receivers with 10 catches for 139 yards and one touchdown.

OSU outgained MSU 521 -201. The Buckeyes outrushed the Spartans 322-81 despite missing three starters from the offensive line.

The Buckeyes turned the ball over once on a fumble. MSU turned the ball over four times on two fumbles and two interceptions.

Each team recorded three sacks.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was one of the OSU team members who tested positive for COVID-19 and did not make the trip to East Lansing. In his absence assistant head coach Larry Johnson assumed the head coaching responsibilities. Day is also OSU’s primary play caller. That job was assumed by offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.