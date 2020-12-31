Three Buckeyes Earn Second Team All-American Honors

COLUMBUS – Defensive lineman Jonathon Cooper, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and center Josh Myers earned All-American honors as announced on Thursday.

Below is the full release from Ohio State.

Cooper, Wilson & Myers Add to Ohio State’s All-America Honors

Wyatt Davis becomes a consensus first-team All-American

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The list of Ohio State All-Americans grew by three this week when Josh Myers and Garrett Wilson earned second-team honors from the Sporting News and the Football Writers Association of America, respectively, while Jonathon Cooper was a second team choice by the American Football Coaches Association.

Myers, Wilson and Cooper join Wyatt Davis, Shaun Wade and Haskell Garrett, who have previously been named first team All-Americans by various publications. Davis has already secured consensus first-team All-America honors by virtue of his selection to the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and Football Coaches Association teams. Wade is a consensus All-American for being named either the first or second team by the Sporting News (first team), Associated Press (first team), American Football Coaches Association (first team) or Football Writers Association of America (second team).

Myers, who is also a Rimington Award finalist as the nation’s top center, has been a leader along an offensive line that’s statistically among the best units in the country. The Buckeyes rank first in the Big Ten and No. 5 nationally in rushing offense at 275.6 yards per game. Over the last three games, Ohio State is rushing for an average of 342.6 yards and 7.2 yards per carry.

A team captain, Myers has appeared in 29 career games and started each of the last 19 games that he’s played in. Earlier this month, he was named a first-team All-Big Ten choice by the league’s coaches.

Wilson, also a first-team All-Big Ten choice by the league coaches, leads Ohio State with 38 receptions for 621 yards and five touchdowns in six games. He’s second in the Big Ten in receiving yards per game (103.5) and earlier this season had four straight 100-yard games, the second longest streak in school history.

In just six games, Wilson ranks 23rd nationally in receptions per game (6.2) and 14th in yards per game (103.5).

Cooper, a two-time captain who elected to return for a fifth year after suffering through an injury-riddled 2019 season, has started all six games and leads all defensive linemen with 20 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and one pass breakup.

His play is a major reason why Ohio State has one of the nation’s stingiest defenses against the run. The Buckeyes rank seventh nationally, allowing an average of just 96.7 yards rushing per game. Over the last three games – wins over No. 9 Indiana, Michigan State and No. 14 Northwestern – Ohio State is giving up just 2.5 yards per carry.

One of the most experienced players on Ohio State’s roster, Cooper has played in 43 career games with 71 tackles, 9.0 sacks and 14.0 tackles for loss.

Ohio State 2020 First Team All-Americans

OG Wyatt Davis – Associated Press, ESPN.com, Sporting News, FWAA, AFCA

DT Haskell Garrett – CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus

CB Shaun Wade – Associated Press, ESPN.com, Sporting News, AFCA

Ohio State 2020 Second Team All-Americans

OC Josh Myers – Sporting News

WR Garrett Wilson – Football Writers Association of America

DE Jonathon Cooper – American Football Coaches Association