Top receiver in 2021 class says he will be a Buckeye

COLUMBUS- Five-star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (6-1, 190) announced on Twitter tonight that he will be a Buckeye.

Thank you to all who helped me get to this point. Time to start a new chapter .. 📍 pic.twitter.com/caZGpfRj3B — Emeka Egbuka (@emeka_egbuka) December 12, 2020

Ebuka is the top-rated receiver in the 24/7 composite.

Ebuka is a native of Steilacoom, Washington, and was recruited for Ohio State by wide receivers coach Brien Hartline.

Egbuka has temendous speed and has run a verified 4.42 40. He has plenty of speed, but it doesn’t end there. Scouting reports cite his extreme body control and athleticism among his assets as well as above-average ball skills.

In 2019 Ebuka recorded 83 catches for 1,607 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for five touchdowns.

Ebuka has been compared to former Buckeye Chris Gamble. Gamble excelled on both offense and defense and Ebuka has the potential to do the same. In 2019 as a defensive back he had eight interceptions and turned three of those interceptions into defensive touchdowns. He also had 36 tackles including three tackles for loss.

Junior year highlights on Hudl