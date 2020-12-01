Tuf Borland first Buckeye to opt out of optional sixth season

The COVID pandemic has caused some strange things.
One that is going to affect college football is that the NCAA has decreed this season does not count against a player’s eligibility standing.
That means that every senior can, if they desire, come back for a second senior season next year.
It’s going to be a tough choice for a lot of players.
Today, Tuf Borland became the first Buckeye to make that choice when the 5th-year senior accepted an invitation to play in this year’s senior bowl. That will make him ineligible for another season at OSU in 2021.
Its OFFICIAL! Welcome @OhioStateFB LB Tuf Borland (@Tuf_Borland) to the 2021 @Reeses Senior Bowl! 💪💪💪 #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE #BestOfTheBest #GoBuckeyes @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/IyfJ9VYRQx
— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 1, 2020
3 Responses
I wonder will Hilliard just stay the course and keep playing for The Buckeyes. He could definitely add some leadership and back up depth going forward
Yes go get a job and make some money like everyone else.
I’m sure he’s just the first of many. These seniors have to get busy with the rest of their lives.