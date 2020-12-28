Two Buckeyes Earn First-Team AP All-American Honors

COLUMBUS – Corner Shaun Wade and offensive lineman Wyatt Davis were named first-team All-Americans as announced by the Associated Press on Monday.

Below is the full release from Ohio State.

Davis, Wade are First-Team Associated Press All-Americans

Buckeye captains helped team win its fourth consecutive outright Big Ten title

COLUMBUS, Ohio – OG Wyatt Davis and CB Shaun Wade were named first team All-Americans by the Associated Press on Monday, the organization announced.

Wade and Davis join Haskell Garrett as first team All-Americans this season. Last week, Garrett earned his recognition from CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus. Wade and Davis also were first team All-Americans by ESPN.com earlier this month.

Davis, from Bellflower, Calif., has started 21 consecutive games at right guard for the Buckeyes and this year has been a leader for a unit that helped Ohio State finish with the Big Ten’s top rushing offense. The Buckeyes rank No. 5 nationally on the ground, averaging 275.6 yards per game and just nine days ago paved the way for RB Trey Sermon to set Ohio State’s single-game rushing record with 331 yards in a win over Northwestern.

The Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year in the Big Ten, Davis is just the fifth guard – and first from Ohio State – to win the award in the last 35 years. His play has also helped the Ohio State line earn recognition as a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the top offensive line unit in the country.

Wade, a fourth-year junior from Jacksonville, is tops among defensive backs on the Buckeyes with 16 tackles. He’s added three pass breakups and has an interception in each of the last two games. His “pick six” against Indiana on Nov. 21 gave Ohio State a 42-21 lead in the third quarter of a game that they it won 42-35.

Like Davis, Wade also earned a major award from the Big Ten Conference: he was selected as the Woodson-Tatum Defensive Back of the Year, becoming the first Buckeye in the 10-year history of the award to win it.

Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, a first-team All-American by CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus, was a second-team AP All-American.

Ohio State’s 2020 First-Team All-Americans

OG Wyatt Davis – Associated Press, ESPN.com

Associated Press, ESPN.com DT Haskell Garrett – CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus

CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus CB Shaun Wade – Associated Press, ESPN.com