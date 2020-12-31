Two-Minute Drill: Ryan Day, Dabo Swinney Joint Press Conference

COLUMBUS – Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held their final media availability on Thursday, taking part in a joint press conference.

Here are the highlights.

Dabo Swinney

+ On not having his offensive coordinator at the game due to COVID, Dabo said they will certainly miss Tony Elliott but they are well-prepared and have a great staff.

+ Tony Elliott did not make the trip, but there were only two players that didn’t travel, one walk-on player and one scholarship player.

+ Going through things you don’t like makes you grow. “It has been a blessing. It’s just been us.”

+ “It’s not an accident that we’re here.”

+ Swinney said he learned a lot this year, especially a lot of new technology. “It’s all good.”

+ Travis Etienne developed into a whole player.

+ They prepare to win and expect to win. They don’t get distracted by the other stuff, it’s more about how they think. They have been the favorite in games the last six or seven years and they are used to that.

+ The same things that won them the other games will win this game. If they are emotional, they lose focus.

+ “Trevor Lawrence is as good as there’s ever been. He’s the greatest winner I’ve ever been around, he’s 34-1.”

+ 2020 has forced all coaches to think about things they’ve never thought about before. They have had plans in place for every single coach if someone has to go out due to the virus.

Ryan Day

+ On being an underdog, Day said when you get into a stage where there’s great competition, that’s what makes college football so great, the guys are excited to play in this game regardless. They don’t need any additional motivation.

+ They have an opportunity to tell a great story. “This is an amazing group.”

+ “Full strength is a floating target right now.” There are certain levels of return to play. They are getting guys back, but it’s different.

+ Master Teague III and Trey Sermon were both coming off injuries and finding their way, it takes time and splitting carries makes it even harder. “You saw the best version of Trey.” He expected to come in and pick up where J.K. Dobbins left off and it didn’t work out for him that way. But he kept working, and never complained.

+ Day jokingly said he’s happy Dabo Swinney isn’t in the College Football Playoff selection committee.

+ Dabo Swinney and his wife have been really good to Day and his wife. He is very grateful.

+ They don’t have the same protocols but he’s done with that, and said it is what it is. They still have testing, and the goal is to have a clean field so they will follow the protocols.

+ Controlling the line of scrimmage is huge in this game. It’s critical.

+ In an industry that’s about routine, they have been out of routine the entire time.

+ They haven’t had opportunities in games to show and see their improvement. He thinks they have improved a lot since the Indiana game, but the ultimate test will be Friday’s game.

+ On people’s opinions, Day said what matters is how they execute on the field and play. Who is more prepared to win the game, that’s where they spend all of their time and focus on.

+ There’s going to be electricity early in the game and they are going to feel the emotions. Then they will find the rhythm of the game and slow down.

+ On Justin Fields, Day said they haven’t played their best game on offense yet and he’s not sure Fields has either. But that’s the entire team. They haven’t put a complete game together. They have to play their best game.