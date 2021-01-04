Alabama’s Nick Saban, Devonta Smith, Patrick Surtain II Preview National Championship vs Ohio State

COLUMBUS – As a part of the College Football Playoff National Championship game, both coaches held virtual press conferences on Monday to preview the matchup.

Alabama’s Nick Saban and Rose Bowl Players of the Game Devonta Smith and Patrick Surtain II answered questions from reporters.

Here are the highlights.

Nick Saban

+ Ohio State is one of the best defensive teams in the country. They are tough to run against and they are explosive on offense. They do a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides. “Very challenging game for us all around.” But as competitors, they look forward to games like this.

+ On looking for a certain style of play from his team, Saban said you have to do what you have to do to execute and give yourself a chance to win. Every game has a different flow.

+ Ohio State plays well together. They are a talented group.

+ “Trey Sermon is playing outstanding football right now, there’s no doubt about that.” The offense has great balance and that’s what makes them hard to defend.

+ Consistency determines how well they are playing on defense. As coaches they need to do a better job of putting their players in better positions. They need to continue as a team on defense to focus on things they can improve on so they can play with more consistency game in and game out.

+ He is happy for all players who have a chance to be recognized for the Heisman Trophy. But there are a lot of players on his team who haven’t seen recognition and that’s life. The guys that are up for awards have an opportunity to win some and he hopes they do.

+ He is used to coaches leaving for other jobs at this time of the year. It has not been a distraction in the past and they try to manage it as best as they can so it doesn’t become one this year.

+ He doesn’t know Ryan Day well. He thinks he has met him just once before. He is a great coach. Offensively, he does a good job of managing and controlling the tempo of the game and they execute well, which is all about coaching.

+ The 2014 game against Ohio State was a great game.

Devonta Smith

+ He isn’t focused on the Heisman Trophy right now. He is focused on the team first.

+ He hasn’t watched much film yet on Ohio State, they will dig into it Monday.

+ Smith said he wants to do whatever he can to help the team. Everyone on offense has that mentality.

+ “You have to believe in the things you do. You put your mind to some things and eventually it’s going to happen.” He heard all his life that he couldn’t be a football player.

+ He wasn’t worried about whether he would be facing Ohio State or Clemson, or any team. He just shows up to work.

+ On Nick Saban, Smith said he’s very funny. He has a sense of humor, everyday in practice.

Patrick Surtain II

+ Ohio State is a very balanced and efficient offense. Ohio State’s receivers are great, and they run great routes. He will have to look at a lot of film to see what they like to do.

+ Going against his receivers in practice every day is like a game. It helps him prepare because he sees talent like that in the games and it doesn’t get any better than that.

+ On playing with two Heisman Trophy finalists on his team, Surtain said with individual success comes team success.

+ On Justin Fields, Surtain said Fields is a high-competitor who leads the team the right way. Their team success builds around him. He’s a great player. He has a tremendous arm and he’s very accurate. He’s also mobile in the pocket and he can beat teams multiple ways.

+ He is excited to play at home in Miami. It will be a great feeling having friends and family there. But no matter where it is, they still have to play and he has to show out.

