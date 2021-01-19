Buckeyes Fall to Purdue 67-65 in Heartbreaking Loss at Home

COLUMBUS – It came right down the the very end. A 3 by Purdue freshman Jaden Ivey cashed in the win for the Boilermakers and Purdue clinched the 67-65 upset over No. 15 Ohio State in Columbus on Tuesday night.

It was a back and forth second half but Ohio State led Purdue 64-61 with 1:48 remaining. A wide open 3 by Sasha Stefanovic tied the score at 64 with under a minute remaining. A missed 3 by Justin Ahrens led to three players jumping for the ball. It went out of bounds and was ruled Purdue’s ball after review with 25 seconds remaining.

A step back 3 by Ivey sent the Boilermakers ahead 67-64 with five seconds left to play in the game. Washington Jr. was fouled and sent to the free throw line. He hit one free throw before the Buckeyes called a timeout. Washington Jr. intentionally missed the next and the Buckeyes tried to grab the rebound, but it was scooped up by Purdue and thrown across the court as the buzzer rang.

Ohio State had a 37-31 lead over Purdue at halftime and led by as many as 11 points at one point in the first half.

Ohio State struggled shooting inside the paint early on and the 3 pointers were carrying the Buckeyes. It wasn’t until more than 12 minutes into the game that the Buckeyes scored from 2.

Washington Jr. hit a career high six 3s and led all scorers with 21 points. Ahrens had 12 points for the Buckeyes and Liddell had 11.

Ohio State snapped its three game win streak and falls to 11-4 overall and 5-4 in conference play. Purdue advances to 11-5 overall and 6-3 in the Big Ten.

Up next the Buckeyes travel to play Wisconsin on Saturday at 4:00 p.m..

[Photo via Ohio State Hoops Twitter.]