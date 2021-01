COLUMBUS – Ohio State center Josh Myers announced on Friday that he will be entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

Myers had one year of eligibility remaining for the Buckeyes. He was named a first-team All-American this season.

Thank you to the countless people who have helped make my dream a reality. Always a Buckeye❤️ pic.twitter.com/b6Qm5lsg6z — Josh Myers (@josh_myers71) January 16, 2021