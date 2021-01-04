COLUMBUS – Ohio State announced its players of the game against Clemson.

Here’s the full release from Ohio State.

Champions, Players of the Game Announced vs. Clemson

All four starting defensive linemen named Defensive Players of the Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State’s four starting defensive linemen – DE Jonathon Cooper, DT Haskell Garrett, DT Tommy Togiai and DE Tyreke Smith – were among the eight players who earned player of the game honors from the Ohio State coaching staff following Friday’s win over Clemson in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

On the offensive side of the ball, QB Justin Fields and RB Trey Sermon were the Offensive Players of the Game while CB Marcus Williamson and WR Jameson Williamson earned Special Teams Player of the Game honors. In all, a total of 24 players earned champion grades.

The Buckeyes’ foursome along the defensive line limited Clemson to just 44 yards rushing. The Buckeyes also collected two sacks and forced three fumbles, one of which they recovered.

Fields set Ohio State bowl game records for passing yards (385) and passing touchdowns (six) while earning the game’s Offensive MVP honors. Sermon’s 193 yards on the ground gives in 524 in the past two games, the most by any running back in a two-game stretch in program history.

Players who have earned champion honors in all seven of the Buckeyes’ games this year are TE Luke Farrell, DT Tommy Togiai and DE Jonathon Cooper.

Champions vs. Clemson

Defense: CB Sevyn Banks, CB Shaun Wade, SAF Josh Proctor, SAF Lathan Ransom, CB Marcus Williamson, LB Justin Hilliard, LB Tuf Boland, LB Pete Werner

Players of the Game: DT Haskell Garrett, DT Tommy Togiai, DE Tyreke Smith, DE Jonathon Cooper

Offense: LE Luke Farrell, TE Jeremy Ruckert, WR Chris Olave, WR Garrett Wilson, WR Jameson Williams, LT Thayer Munford, C Josh Myers, RG Wyatt Davis, RT Nicholas Petit-Frere, LG Matthew Jones

Players of the Game: QB Justin Fields and RB Trey Sermon

Special Teams Players of the Game: CB Marcus Williamson and WR Jameson Williams