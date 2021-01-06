Justin Fields Awarded Chicago Tribune Silver Football As Best Player In Big Ten

COLUMBUS – Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been named the 2020 Chicago Tribune Silver Football award winner as announced on Wednesday. This award is given to the best player in the Big Ten conference.

Below is the full release.

Justin Fields Awarded Chicago Tribune Silver Football

Has led Buckeyes to consecutive Big Ten championships and CFP appearances

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been named the 2020 Chicago Tribune Silver Football award winner as the best player in the Big Ten Conference. The award, presented since 1924, is voted on by the conference’s 14 head coaches.

Fields is the 22nd Buckeye to win the award and seventh in the past nine years. He’s the eighth quarterback to do so, joining Dwayne Haskins (2018), J.T. Barrett (2016), Braxton Miller (2012 and 2013), Troy Smith (2006), Joe Germaine (1998), Art Schlichter (1981) and Cornelius Greene (1975).

A junior from Kennesaw, Ga., Fields has led the Buckeyes into Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game against No. 1 Alabama and is coming off one of the most outstanding performances in Ohio State quarterback history. He completed 22 of 28 passes for a career-high 385 yards and tied Ohio State’s single-game record with six touchdown passes in a 49-28 win over No. 2 Clemson at the Sugar Bowl.

For the season, Fields is fourth nationally in completion percentage (73.4) and fifth in passer efficiency rating (186.6). In seven games, he’s thrown for 1,906 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. In last Friday’s win over Clemson, he moved into second place all-time on Ohio State’s career touchdown passes list with 62 (in his 21st career game).

Fields is a two-time Griese-Brees Big Ten Conference Quarterback of the Year and Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year. He is also a finalist for the Manning Award, which honors the top quarterback in the nation.

Ohio State Silver Football Award Winners

2020 – QB Justin Fields

2019 – DE Chase Young

2018 – QB Dwayne Haskins

2016 – QB J.T. Barrett

2015 – RB Ezekiel Elliott

2013 – QB Braxton Miller

2012 – QB Braxton Miller

2006 – QB Troy Smith

1998 – QB Joe Germaine

1996 – OT Orlando Pace

1995 – RB Eddie George

1984 – RB Keith Byars

1981 – QB Art Schlichter

1975 – QB Cornelius Greene

1974 – RB Archie Griffin

1975 – RB Archie Griffin

1955 – HB Howard Cassady

1950 – HB Vic Janowicz

1945 – FB Ollie Cline

1944 – HB Les Horvath

1941 – FB Jack Graf

1930 – E Wes Fesler