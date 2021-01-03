Liam Robbins Too Much For Buckeyes in Ohio State’s 77-60 Loss to Minnesota

COLUMBUS – It was not Marcus Carr who led Minnesota to a whopping 77-60 victory over Ohio State, but 7-foot center Liam Robbins, who was just too much for the Buckeyes to handle as they trailed by double figures for the majority of the second half.

Following its 77-60 loss at Minnesota, No. 25 Ohio State falls to 2-3 in conference play and 8-3 overall. No. 21 Minnesota improves to 3-2 in the Big Ten and 10-2 overall.

In the first half, the Buckeyes successfully limited Minnesota’s guard Marcus Carr, who scored 35 points against them last season. Carr led Minnesota and handed the Buckeyes their first Big Ten loss of the season last year. He had only five first-half points in this game and finished with 15 points.

But Robbins shined for Minnesota on both sides of the court, shooting 27 points, 15 rebounds, drawing 11 fouls, blocking five shots, and making four assists. At halftime, he had 16 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Robbins had his first career double-double as Golden Gopher.

To open the game, Minnesota made its first six shots and led Ohio State 16-5. But Ohio State responded with a 10-1 run to come back and bring the score to 17-15.

Ohio State struggled shooting from long range, shooting just 5 for 10 from three in the first half and 2 of 17 in the second half. Ohio State also struggled to get anything done in the post and picked up a number of fouls, racking up 19 combined personal fouls.

At halftime, the Buckeyes trailed 43-37. Starting the second half, Minnesota was shooting well as compared to the Buckeyes who couldn’t get anything going offensively besides shots from junior guard Duane Washington Jr. At the under-8 timeout, Minnesota led by 17 points.

Washington Jr. was the star for the Buckeyes and led Ohio State in scoring with 21 points on 7-of-12 attempts. The Buckeyes shot just 25 percent in the second half. Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell had 10 points and was the only other Ohio State figure in double figures. Minnesota finished the game with five players in double figures.

Redshirt-junior guard Musa Jallow returned to this game after missing the Buckeyes’ last outing due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Jallow entered late in the game and gave the Buckeyes a bit of a spark, though they were still trailing 74-49 with under four minutes remaining in the game.

Sophomore center Ibrahima Diallo was still absent due to a knee injury.

The Scarlet and Gray face Penn State at home on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m..

[Photo courtesy of Minnesota Men’s Basketball Twitter.]