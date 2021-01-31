Liddell and Sueing power Buckeyes to 79-62 win over Spartans.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – E.J. Liddell scored 20 points and Justice Sueing added 17 more to lead Ohio State (14-4, 8-4 B1G) to a 79-62 win over the visiting Michigan State Spartans (8-6, 2-6 B1G).

MSU lead briefly in the opening minutes of the game but Ohio State took cammand early in the first half and was never really threatened thereafter.

The Buckeyes steadily built their lead to go to the half time break with a 42-30 advantage. OSU’s largest lead came in the second half when they led by 20 at 61-41 with 9:12 remaining to play.

MSU made a run at the Buckeyes and eventually cut the lead to 10 with 4:02 remaining at 70-60, but the Spartans scored just two more points the rest of the way to be outscored 7-2 as the game wound down. Sueing was particularly effective in the second half when he scored 12 of his 17 points and was very active on the defensive end as well.

“We don’t win this game withoug him having the second half he had,” said OSU Head Coach Chris Holtmann.

OSU gaurd C.J. Walker also scored in double figures off the bench with 10 points.

Ohio State shot 45.5% from the field and 32.3% from three. MSU was 32.1% from the field and just 20.8% from three on 5 of 24 shooting from beyond the arc.

Each team was whistled for 24 fouls in a closely officiated game. OSU made 23-31 free throw attempts (78.9%) while MSU made 23-29 from the stripe (79.3%)

The OSU win breaks a four-game Buckeye losing streak with the Spartans. The 17-point margin of victory is the largest winning margin for an OSU team over MSU since the 1987 season when Gary Williams was the head coach in Columbus.

