No. 15 Ohio State Upsets No. 10 Wisconsin in 74-62 Road Win

COLUMBUS – There was no comeback needed in this one for the Buckeyes. No. 15 Ohio State outplayed No. 10 Wisconsin from the start to clinch a 74-62 win in Madison on Saturday evening.

This was Ohio State’s third consecutive win on the road against a top 15 team and a first in the history of the Ohio State men’s basketball program.

Ohio State took the 9-6 lead early on in the first half and the Buckeyes never trailed for the remainder of the game.

Wisconsin tried to make a comeback and cut Ohio State’s lead down to four late in the game, but Ohio State responded with a 12-4 run to finish the game.

Wisconsin went on a scoring drought of over three and a half minutes in the second half and the Buckeyes led by eight with just over minute remaining. With 44 seconds remaining in the game, Ohio State had a 68-62 lead and the Buckeyes were sent to the line to push the lead to eight. Wisconsin sent the Buckeyes to the free throw line for the remainder of the game as the Buckeyes pushed their lead ahead basket after basket.

E.J. Liddell hit 400 career points. He led the Buckeyes in scoring with 20 points.

Point guard C.J. Walker made his return and contributed eight points.

Seth Towns gave Ohio State a nice scoring punch off the bench. He had eight points and was 4-for-5 from the paint in the first half, and finished the game with 10 points.

Good defense by the Buckeyes affected Wisconsin’s scoring early. The Badgers struggled shooting in the first half and weren’t able to get things done offensively. They finished the game shooting just 25 percent from three on seven shots. Three of the attempts came from Aleem Ford hitting three in a row. He led the Badgers in scoring with 13 points.

The Buckeyes improve to 12-4 overall and 6-4 in the Big Ten.

Up next, Ohio State faces Michigan State on Jan. 31.

[Photo via Ohio State Hoops Twitter.]