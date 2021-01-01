No Matter What Critics Believe, If Any Team Got Penalized By The Buckeyes Playing Only Six Games, It Was The Buckeyes Themselves

NEW ORLEANS – You have seen the snide comments. You have heard the avalanche of complaints. They are not only numerous, but they originated from all parts of the country, but mostly they came from College Station, Texas, and from Clemson, South Carolina. Well, that isn’t true, either. They also came from South Bend. And they came from ESPN. Fact is, they came from just about everywhere.

ONLY six games.

Six MEASLY games.

A HALF-DOZEN games … HALF of what a normal regular season consists.

Ohio State’s 2020 football season is lacking, not so much in quality having beaten ranked teams Indiana and Northwestern, but in the appropriate and acceptable quantity, its many critics say.

There was no game as scheduled at Oregon on Sept. 12. Then after the Big Ten finally shuffled its schedule, then canceled it altogether, then reversed course, leaving the Buckeyes with nine games on its schedule. Then the Maryland game got nixed. Then the Illinois game. The final blow – and this one really hurt — there was no annual win over Michigan. Not that the two-win Wolverines were any great shakes this season anyway. And beating perennial good Penn State was nothing to brag about in 2020, either.

There are no two ways about it: This is the albatross the No. 3 Buckeyes carry around their collective necks into this 2020 College Football Playoff semifinal game tonight at 8 p.m. on against No. 2 Clemson.

They just have not done enough to earn the right to play here.

“Whatever,” Ryan Day said. “We are here.”

That they are.

And now they have a chance to prove they belong here.

The chances for one loss are mitigated by playing only six games, the critics have said. The chances for season-ending injuries to starters are mitigated, they argue. The Buckeyes will be fresh, while Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame will compete with more bumps, bruises and wear and tear on their collective bodies.

I understand those arguments. The college football season normally is a grueling, brutal endurance race from the beginning of August camp until the playoff is concluded. Only the fittest – and the deepest – usually survive it holding the championship trophy.

That is, normally.

But 2020 is anything but normal, especially for these Buckeyes.

“Everything has been so strange about 2020,” Day said. “Everything. Through it all, I believe this team deserves to be here.”

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney never backed down from his plethora of comments for the past month. He was open and vocal about the Buckeyes not deserving this game.

“When Coach Swinney believes in something, he’s going to say what he believes and he is going to act accordingly with what he believes,” said Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who will miss the game after testing positive for Covid-19. “I know there has been a lot of back-and-forth with some comments from last year and then some of the things with coach’s ranking.”

Ah, yes, the proverbial elephant in the Superdome tonight will be Swinney ranking the Buckeyes at No. 11 in his final ballot for the coaches’ poll.

“He believed it was the right thing to do … based off the totality of the season and the sacrifices that a lot of teams had to make,” Elliott added

Others joined Swinney’s opinion, especially Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher, whose Aggies finished at No. 5 and had to settle for the Orange Bowl, and even Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly, who was vocal about it on Dec. 20, the day the playoff field was announced: Alabama 11-0, Clemson 10-1, Ohio State 6-0 and Notre Dame 10-1.

That record third on the list stands out for its single digit in the win column.

“I just don’t think it is right,” Swinney said. “It’s not that they’re not good enough. So, if people have a problem with that, I don’t really care. It’s my poll. And it doesn’t matter who the team was. It has zero to do with Ohio State. I would feel the same way about any other team that played only six games.”

And I got news for Buckeye fans: Most every head coach I know from coast-to-coast other than one Day feels the same way. They don’t think six was enough and they think Ohio State should have been left out of the mix. They also realize it wasn’t the Buckeyes’ fault and they believe the Big Ten failed miserably this season, in first canceling the season, then starting so late (October 23) when it changed its mind.

“Please don’t use my name on this but you can use my words,” one prominent head coach told me this week. “But playing six games and getting in the thing is not right. It is not right at all. They have the talent and are good enough to win it. Do you want the 2020 national champion to finish 8-0? If it happens, there should be an asterisk next to their name.”

Point taken.

Swinney made the same argument. Alabama would have 13 wins to capture a national title. Notre Dame and Clemson would have 12. And the Buckeyes? Eight.

This is the argument I understand the most. It’s not that Ohio State is not good enough, or one of the four best teams. But are the Buckeyes deserving enough?

Again, through no fault of their own (other than perhaps canceling the game at Illinois when it could have been played).

So, how exactly did they reach No. 3 in the final College Football Playoff standings? That really was what Fisher and Swinney wanted to know.

The College Football Playoff system and committees have been set up and directed since 2014 to “find and name the four best teams in college football” each season. Not the four “most-deserving” or the four “hottest” teams at the end of the season.

To Swinney’s point, bear in mind that no national champion (according to either major poll AP or UPI, the BCS era and now the CFB Playoff) has won fewer than nine games since Minnesota finished No. 1 in both polls with an 8-1 record in 1960, but only because national champions were crowned before bowl games back then. (The Gophers then lost 17-7 to Washington in the Rose Bowl).

But at least this time, if the Buckeyes were to win it all, they would have a big fat zero in the right column.

Another constant argument, constantly perpetuated by ESPN’s Rece Davis, is that the Buckeyes take an unfair advantage into the playoff “because they are fresher.” They have less bumps and bruises and fatigue their bodies, the argument goes.

To some degree, the injury factor, that is valid.

But to the contrary, if any team, specifically if any defense needed MORE plays, MORE reps, MORE games and MORE experience, it was Ohio State’s 2020 defense.

It had entered the season with six many new faces starting, with 2019 superstars and leaders Chase Young, Jeff Okudah, Damon Arnette and Corey Fuller now starting in the NFL.

Accordingly, the defense was gashed for many big plays in the 52-17 win over Nebraska in the opener, then allowed Penn State to rally through the air to make a blowout look respectable at 38-25, gave up 27 points to Rutgers, allowed Indiana to score four second-half touchdowns in a 42-35 win – before finally playing two excellent games to close the regular season, allowing only 10 points to Michigan State and to Northwestern in the Big Ten title game on Dec. 19.

Whether it was the opponent’s offense, or the defense coming together because of the experience factor, there is no doubting that it played much better over the last two games.

To some degree, as far as the Sugar Bowl goes, Clemson and quarterback Trevor Lawrence should be happy Ohio State’s defense got only six games under its belt. If it had 12, it likely would be much better prepared for this Sugar Bowl matchup.

Ditto for Ohio State’s running game. With J.K. Dobbins, who rushed for a school-record 2,003 yards last season now with the Baltimore Ravens, the running game struggled early in the season. It was something Day may have expected, expecting either Master Teague or Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon would break out eventually, just needing more carries as the season wore on. Well, there isn’t much wearing on with only six games played.

“When you don’t have as many games to kind of get your rhythm of what you’re doing in the run game, it just takes time,” Day explained Thursday. “And when you’re splitting carries, it’s even harder. But I think both of them, in a short season for us, have kind of found that rhythm a little bit. I think you saw the best version of Trey. And it was great to see him because it didn’t all come right away for him. He was a grad transfer that comes in, expecting to just come in and pick up where J.K. left off. And that didn’t happen for him.”

Until the second half of the win over Northwestern, that is, when he gained 271 yards on 22 carries in the second half alone on his way to breaking Eddie George’s single-game rushing record with 331 rushing yards.

Those two areas of Ohio State’s game – the defense and the running game – will have to make do with the experienced gained from having just six games under their belt and perform much better than they did in games One through Four in order to beat Clemson.

And believe me, other than Buckeye nation, which is as large and as influential as any fanbase in the nation, most of the rest of this country will be rooting against Ohio State this time around. That includes the coaching fraternity. (Except maybe for a small portion of the Dabo haters).

They want the national champion to have a double-digit number in the win column when its players and coach hold that shiny gold trophy on the night of January 11 in Miami.

And if that team doesn’t, they will probably want it to read this way in the record books:

2020 National Champion: OHIO STATE*

But no matter what the critics believe, there would be no *.

[Editor’s Note: Jeff Snook, a 1982 graduate of the Ohio State School of Journalism, has written 14 books on college football.]