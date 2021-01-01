Ohio State Availability Report vs Clemson

NEW ORLEANS – A number of key starters will return for Ohio State in this game, but the Buckeyes will still be without a few significant players including Tyler Friday, Zach Harrison, Harry Miller, and Master Teague III.
Below is the availability report as released from Ohio State.
Game 7 Status Report
College Football Playoff Semifinals: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Clemson – Jan. 1, 2021; Mercedes-Benz Superdome; New Orleans, La.
Please note: individuals listed as unavailable this week may be unavailable because of injury, rehabilitation because of an injury or illness.
Game-Time Decision
§ SAF Ronnie Hickman
Unavailable
§ CB Cam Brown
§ DL Jacolbe Cowan
§ DE Tyler Friday
§ OL Josh Fryar
§ DT Zaid Hamdan
§ WR Jaylen Harris
§ DE Zach Harrison
§ LB Cade Kacherski
§ OG Harry Miller
§ TE Joe Royer
§ RB Master Teague
§ QB Danny Vanatsky
§ OG Enokk Vimahi
§ OL Grant Toutant
§ SAF Kourt Williams
§ LB Craig Young