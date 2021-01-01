Football The Latest

Ohio State Availability Report vs Clemson

by Caroline Rice0 comments

NEW ORLEANS – A number of key starters will return for Ohio State in this game, but the Buckeyes will still be without a few significant players including Tyler Friday, Zach Harrison, Harry Miller, and Master Teague III.

Below is the availability report as released from Ohio State.

Game 7 Status Report

College Football Playoff Semifinals: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Clemson – Jan. 1, 2021; Mercedes-Benz Superdome; New Orleans, La.  

Please note: individuals listed as unavailable this week may be unavailable because of injury, rehabilitation because of an injury or illness.

Game-Time Decision

§  SAF Ronnie Hickman

Unavailable

§  CB Cam Brown

§  DL Jacolbe Cowan

§  DE Tyler Friday

§  OL Josh Fryar

§  DT Zaid Hamdan

§  WR Jaylen Harris

§  DE Zach Harrison

§  LB Cade Kacherski

§  OG Harry Miller

§  TE Joe Royer

§  RB Master Teague

§  QB Danny Vanatsky

§  OG Enokk Vimahi

§  OL Grant Toutant

§  SAF Kourt Williams

§  LB Craig Young

