Ohio State Availability Report vs Clemson

NEW ORLEANS – A number of key starters will return for Ohio State in this game, but the Buckeyes will still be without a few significant players including Tyler Friday, Zach Harrison, Harry Miller, and Master Teague III.

Below is the availability report as released from Ohio State.

Game 7 Status Report

College Football Playoff Semifinals: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Clemson – Jan. 1, 2021; Mercedes-Benz Superdome; New Orleans, La.

Please note: individuals listed as unavailable this week may be unavailable because of injury, rehabilitation because of an injury or illness.

Game-Time Decision

§ SAF Ronnie Hickman

Unavailable

§ CB Cam Brown

§ DL Jacolbe Cowan

§ DE Tyler Friday

§ OL Josh Fryar

§ DT Zaid Hamdan

§ WR Jaylen Harris

§ DE Zach Harrison

§ LB Cade Kacherski

§ OG Harry Miller

§ TE Joe Royer

§ RB Master Teague

§ QB Danny Vanatsky

§ OG Enokk Vimahi

§ OL Grant Toutant

§ SAF Kourt Williams

§ LB Craig Young