Ohio State Holds On To Beat Penn State 83-79

COLUMBUS – Ohio State had the lead for the first half, Penn State battled back, led for the majority of the second half, but it was the Buckeyes who ended up on top.

The Buckeyes led by as much as 12 and trailed by as much as eight, but still secured the 83-79 victory against Penn State in Columbus on Wednesday night.

Ohio State took the lead on a layup by E.J. Liddell. Penn State responded with a 3 of its own by Myles Dread and it was answered by Duane Washington Jr.. Ohio State led 77-76 with 2:25 remaining but it was a back-and-forth game from that point on.

A 3 by Penn State’s Seth Lundy led to another lead change and put Penn State ahead. Ohio State shot free throws to tie the game at 79-79 with 1:15 remaining. Justice Sueing stole the ball and Liddell went for the mid-range, but he was fouled and was sent to the line. Liddell hit his free throws and Ohio State led 81-79 with just 56 seconds to go. Penn State called a timeout.

Lundy missed a three and Ohio State had the ball back. They ran the clock down but Penn State forced a shot clock violation to give the Nittany Lions the ball back with 16.3 seconds.

Penn State missed a floater, Liddell grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 1.9 seconds. Liddell made both shots to put the Buckeyes ahead 83-79. Penn State called a timeout but that was the ballgame.

Liddell finished the game shooting 6-of-9 from inside the paint and 10-10 from free throw the line for 22 points and seven rebounds.

Much of the first half of the game, Ohio State looked solid defensively and was efficient offensively. Penn State struggled to find points early on.

Ohio State got off to an 8-0 start and led 11-2 at the first media timeout. The Buckeyes had two three-point plays compared to the Nittany Lions’ two airballs. Justin Ahrens was 3-of-4 from three early on and Zed Key was 3-of-3 coming off the bench. Their efforts helped lead Ohio State to a 10 point lead early in the first half.

The Buckeyes maintained a lead the majority of the half. But led by Lundy, Penn State went on a scoring run to cut Ohio State’s lead four. A 3-pointer by Duane Washington Jr. put the lead back to seven points with just under four minutes remaining in the first half. The Buckeyes led 34-27.

Ohio State led 41-30 with just over two minutes left but Penn State closed the half on a 9-2 run. Jamari Wheeler got two steals and two easy layups on consecutive possessions within the final 30 seconds of the first half to cut Ohio State’s lead to four.

Ohio State led 43-39 at the half.

Penn State had a lot of momentum coming into the second half and continued its run from first 20 minutes to 16-5, tieing the game at 46-46 at the under-16 timeout.

Penn State reached its largest lead of eight with just under eight minutes in the game.

But momentum shifted and Penn State went over four and a half minutes without a field goal as the Buckeyes crawled their way back with a run of their own.

There were five lead changes in the last three minutes of the game but Ohio State answered with free throws to take the lead late and ultimately win the game.

Ohio State was 7-of-7 from the free throw line in the first half and converted on 13-of-14 in the second half.

Penn State, who forces more steals than any other team in the conference, forced the Buckeyes to turn the ball over for a season high 17 times. Penn State capitalized on those turnovers for 23 points.

Ohio State was in foul trouble in the second half. Kyle Young fouled out with 5:01 to play and C.J. Walker fouled out with 3:29 remaining in the game. The team committed 20 personal fouls as a team. Penn State had 19.

Ohio State improves to 13-4 overall and 7-4 in conference play. Penn State falls to 5-7 on the season and 2-6 in the Big Ten.

Up next the Buckeyes face Michigan State on Sunday Jan. 31 in Columbus.

[Note photo is from a previous game.]