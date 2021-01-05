Ohio State Men’s Basketball Game vs Penn State Postponed

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State men’s basketball game against Penn State scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed.

Below is the release from Penn State.

Penn State Men’s Basketball Game at Ohio State Postponed

Penn State men’s basketball’s road game against Ohio State scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 results.

The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance. Therefore, as part of the protocols established by the Big Ten Conference and Penn State Athletics medical staff, and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic.

The institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options.