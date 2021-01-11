Ohio State Player Availability Report For National Championship vs Alabama

COLUMBUS – Below is the Ohio State player availability report for the National Championship game against Alabama as released by Ohio State.

College Football Playoff National Championship Game: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Alabama –

Jan. 11, 2021; Hard Rock Stadium; Miami, Fla.

Please note: individuals listed as unavailable this week may be unavailable because of injury, rehabilitation because of an injury or illness.

Game-Time Decision

N/A

Unavailable

CB Cam Brown

DL Jacolbe Cowan

K Dominic DiMaccio

DT Ty Hamilton

WR Jaylen Harris

K Blake Haubeil

OT Dawand Jones

LB Cade Kacherski

LB Mitchell Melton

DE Tyreke Smith

DT Tommy Togiai

SAF Kourt Williams

RB Miyan Williams