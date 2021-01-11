Ohio State Player Availability Report For National Championship vs Alabama

COLUMBUS – Below is the Ohio State player availability report for the National Championship game against Alabama as released by Ohio State.
College Football Playoff National Championship Game: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Alabama –
Jan. 11, 2021; Hard Rock Stadium; Miami, Fla.
Please note: individuals listed as unavailable this week may be unavailable because of injury, rehabilitation because of an injury or illness.
Game-Time Decision
N/A
Unavailable
- CB Cam Brown
- DL Jacolbe Cowan
- K Dominic DiMaccio
- DT Ty Hamilton
- WR Jaylen Harris
- K Blake Haubeil
- OT Dawand Jones
- LB Cade Kacherski
- LB Mitchell Melton
- DE Tyreke Smith
- DT Tommy Togiai
- SAF Kourt Williams
- RB Miyan Williams
4 Responses
It didn’t matter. Day left the offensive game plan in New Orleans after beating Clemson. I’ve never seen a more scared/conservative approach for attacking Alabama!
Just bad, real bad defensive secondary play. With no pressure applied to Bama QB, Bucks lucky they didn’t have 70 laid on them. Nothing more to say.
Has anyone ever seen worse defense played and coached in a championship game?
Did any of the other 3 teams have covid issues in the playoffs?
DB U – I think not. Glad this is 24 Wade’s and 32 Borland’s last game. Great guys but like JT Barrett we are better off with new guys.
“Next man up.”