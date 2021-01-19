Ohio State Postgame: Chris Holtmann, Buckeyes Talk 67-65 Loss to Purdue

COLUMBUS – Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann met with the media following Ohio State’s heartbreaking 67-65 loss to Purdue at home on Tuesday night.

Kyle Young and Duane Washington Jr. also spoke with reporters after the game. Here’s a summary of what was said.

Chris Holtmann

+Holtmann thought Purdue made a lot of really tough plays. It was a hard fought Big Ten game.

+ This one stings.

+ On the 35 3-pointers, Holtmann said it was a few too many. They had some good looks but it was a few too many. They tried to establish the paint better in the second half but with the physicality they just weren’t able to do that.

+ They played really hard in stretches just not hard enough.

+ Purdue’s physicality defensively took them out of a lot of stuff. “It’s how they play and we need to be better.”

+ “We just couldn’t finish enough plays.”

+ Purdue’s pressure bothered them because they weren’t able to get the ball where they needed it. They have to handle the ball and handle pressure better across the board.

+ On the final possession, they were trying to isolate E.J. Liddell but the ball was poked out and Purdue made a play on Justin Ahrens.

+ On not overreacting to this loss, Holtmann said they are always trying to not be a prisoner of the moment. It’s always about growth and progress. They’re going to get banged up in this league. The only thing that matters is how the locker room feels and they’re disappointed but they’ll learn from it and move forward.

+ “It stings but hopefully we can use it to move forward.”

Kyle Young

+ On the last minute, Young said “at the end of the day we just have to play tougher.” Young said they were looking for the last shots, they were trying to get it to E.J. Liddell or Justin Ahrens.

+ On playing tough defensively, “they hit a big shot at the end, credit to them for that.”

+ They were getting good looks the majority of the night from 3.

Duane Washington Jr.

+ “We need to get better at getting the ball where we want to get the ball.” Purdue’s defense sped them up and took advantage of them.

+ Basketball is a game of runs. Teams are going to go on runs, make big shots, and make plays. But they didn’t do a good job of staying poised in this game, staying in their spots, staying strong, and they had silly fouls. “We’re going to get back in the lab.”

+ As a team they get better every day. “Everybody is working hard, we’re in the middle of it now.” They have to be the team at the end who is fighting harder.

+ On what was said in the huddle in the last timeout, “Let’s protect the house.”

[Photo via Ohio State Hoops Twitter.]