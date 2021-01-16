Ohio State Postgame: Chris Holtmann, Buckeyes Talk 87-81 Win At Illinois

COLUMBUS – No. 21 Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann met with the media following Ohio State’s 87-81 win at No. 14 Illinois on Saturday.

E.J. Liddell and Seth Towns also answered questions. Here are the highlights of what was said.

Chris Holtmann

+ Illinois is really talented and well-coached. They are proud of this win.

+ Zed Key continues to get better. He has a great attitude and approach and he is a smart kid. He gave them a physical presence in this game.

+ He is proud but they have a lot to clean up.

+ The team has embraced what each guy can bring to the game. They have had to mix and match the lineup a lot but a strength of the team can be the depth if everybody embraces their role and play at a high level. So far they have done that.

+ The goal is for E.J. Liddell to stay aggressive.

+ “C.J. Walker can put these wins on his resume when he gets into coaching. He’s 2-0 right now as an assistant coach.”

+ Liddell and Duane Washington Jr. are now at the top of the scouting reports.

+ “If you get off of focusing on improving every day, you get beat.” They are a work in progress and they have to commit to that. They have to be firmly committed to that because as soon as they take their eyes off of getting better they will get beat in this league. They have had that mindset so far.

E.J. Liddell

+ On playing at home in Illinois, he said that didn’t really motivate him, his teammates motivated him. He felt like he needed to do more to help this team win. Today he did everything he could for his teammates and that happened to be scoring.

+ He has the same mentality every game. Do whatever he needs to do to help the team win.

+ On how many times he yelled “Kobe!” in his head today, Liddell said probably all 16 times he shot.

+ “Kofi is a massive dude.”

+ He beat himself up after the Northwestern game because he knew he could have done more to help it not be such a close game but he was just happy they won.

+ Everybody on this team accepts their role and has the same common goal to win. Everybody is bought in.

Seth Towns

+ Staying ready and being prepared for the next play is a big part of basketball. Having a short memory is key.

+ They knew Kofi Cockburn was going to be good.

+ C.J. Walker is a huge part of the team and they can’t wait to get him back. He’s doing a really good job of being a coach on the sidelines. He is still contributing. But they are doing a good job of managing without him on the floor.

+ A lot of games in the Big Ten are going to come down to the wire.

+ There’s urgency late in the games led by Coach but everyone is locked in. “The moment can’t be too big for you.”

+ In terms of how he is feeling, he is taking it game by game. Some games are better than others and it is up and down. He is working hard every day but he knows he can advance his game.

+ This week was huge for this team. It tells them a lot about themselves and who they are but they prepared for this.

+ They’ve made a ton of progress as a team in the last month.