Ohio State Postgame: Ryan Day, Buckeyes Speak Following 49-28 Sugar Bowl Win

NEW ORLEANS – Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and quarterback Justin Fields met with the media following Ohio State’s 49-28 win against Clemson in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Friday night.

A number of other players also briefly spoke with the media.

Here are the highlights.

Ryan Day

+ He is very happy for this team, after such a long journey to get here after last season. To come full circle, to come back and win after last year with all they have been through in the past 12 months, he couldn’t be happier for this team. It shows a lot of character.

+ It was fun being out there.

+ Coming into this game, they wanted to have an opportunity to play in the CFP and have a chance to win the whole thing and that’s where they are right now. The fact that they got to play Clemson again added flavor. They avenged the loss and they have a chance to compete for the National Championship.

+ Dabo Swinney told him post-game that it was a great game and he told him to ‘go win it all.’

+ On Justin Fields, Day said people talking poorly about him really bothered him, he felt sorry for himself and then he learned a lot about himself. They told him if he plays well in this game, nobody will remember the Big Ten Championship, and he went out and threw for six touchdowns. “What a special and tough man Justin Fields is.”

+ “For him to come in and play the way he did against this defense, it was amazing,” Day said on Fields.

+ “This thing isn’t done yet.” But this was big for them. It was a statement for them as a program. To win and play the way they did means a lot to the program but they have a lot of work to do and a really talented Alabama team they have to play.

+ It wasn’t a great start. They got some rhythm going and caught them off-guard early on. He felt good midway through the second quarter but it was all a blur to him. Coming into the game he didn’t know because they hadn’t played a team like Clemson and they hadn’t played their best offensive or defensive game.

+. On Chris Olave, Day said that game didn’t sit well with him. He and Justin [Fields] watched that play over and over again and it made them sick. They were hungry to come back and win. They were nervous that when Olave was out with COVID, he didn’t fully practice, but to come out and play the way he did, “wow what a player he is.”

+ Day said Fields’ interception was his fault because he should have run the ball, he put him in that spot.

+ There were a lot of tough days over the last six months. He hopes Buckeye Nation was able to watch and celebrate this game with them. This has a great impact on the state of Ohio.

+ The defense was gutsy and they played really good. They didn’t give up the big play. They learned their lesson from the Indiana game on that.

+ They played complimentary football in this game.

+ On Trey Sermon, the last two games he has been a difference maker, like a big-time back and he wasn’t really at first. He has been special. A lot of credit to the offensive line and the tight ends too. Those guys played good.

Justin Fields

+ He is pretty beat up right now but he’s happy. This is a feeling like none other. He was just thinking about all of the things they have sacrificed and that is what pushed him through the game. He would just deal with the pain after the throws.

+ Everybody doubting them pushed them a little more. He prepared for this game like he has never prepared before and he thinks that showed on the field.

+ On Coach Day, Fields said he’s everything you want as a coach and as a person.

+ This just shows that anything is possible. He is grateful and blessed.

+ He didn’t think this game had a turning point. It was back and forth but they were relentless.

+ Everybody in this program deserves it. It’s a great way to start 2021.

+ They huddled up more than they usually do because they didn’t want Clemson stealing their signals.

+ He has missed the tight ends on a lot of plays through out the year. He went back to basics. “Those are two of the best tight ends in the country, I’m just glad we got to use them.”

+ He’s very comfortable when Chris Olave is out there. “He had a hell of a game.” This game controls their legacy. They stayed in practice late and ran probably 20 times the rollout play. He executed it perfectly.

+ They watched the first quarter of the Rose Bowl but he had no idea Alabama won. But he’s not surprised they won, Fields said they’re a really good team.

+ He felt he had a different edge about him. The Big Ten Championship game taught him a lot.

Wyatt Davis

+ Right after her first series they knew they could control the line of scrimmage.

+ On Justin Fields, Davis said, “something like that is expected from a guy like him. He’s a great teammate and player and I’m lucky to call him my brother.”

+ They controlled the line of scrimmage well in this game when it mattered the most. “It feels really good to put this amount of points up against a really good team. We just have to keep it going.”

Jeremy Ruckert

+ The tight end group has always been a group to rely on. No moment is too big for them. Whatever the team needs is what they believe they can do. If one week it’s touching the ball more, another it’s blocking, they are always ready to do whatever they need.

+ They heard everything Dabo Swinney was saying and that motivated them but they were already motivated enough. “This is the biggest stage in college football.”

Tuf Borland

+ Last year was difficult. A year later to have things go how it did, feels great.

+ They knew they couldn’t lose confidence or get down on themselves as a defense early on because they knew Clemson was a good offense. It shows good character to bounce back, stick with it, and just continue to play.

+ Lessons from last years’ game helped prepare. They struggled last year with the quarterback run.

+ “Justin Fields is an unbelievable player. I can’t say enough good things about him. We played complimentary football tonight.”