Trey Sermon declares for the NFL draft

Running back Trey Sermon has declared for the NFL draft and will forgo another year of eligibility at Ohio State. He made his announcement via Twitter.
🤞🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/h0h8YrJNrI
— Trey Sermon (@treyera) January 17, 2021
Running back Trey Sermon has declared for the NFL draft and will forgo another year of eligibility at Ohio State. He made his announcement via Twitter.
🤞🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/h0h8YrJNrI
— Trey Sermon (@treyera) January 17, 2021
One Response
Was his injury in the NC game ever discussed?