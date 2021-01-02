Underdog Buckeyes Beat Clemson 49-28 In The Allstate Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS – From when Ohio State walked off the field in Glendale, Arizona, it has been waiting for another shot at facing the Clemson Tigers. On Friday, in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, the Buckeyes got that opportunity and they made the most of it.

Ohio State beat Clemson 49-28 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal game in New Orleans on Friday night.

Ohio State said all week that it has to play its best game of the season against Clemson. Without a doubt, this game was the most complete Ohio State performance this year. At halftime, the Buckeyes were up three scores, leading Clemson 35-14.

By the end of the game, Ohio State put up 639 yards of offense.

Clemson started off hot, scoring on its first possession with a scoring drive of eight plays, 82 yards, 2:50 time of possession. Offensively, the Buckeyes got off to a rough start when Justin Fields was short on a third down keeper where he fumbled, and although it was recovered by Ohio State, the Buckeyes had to punt.

After the Buckeye defense forced Clemson to punt, in the second series, Ohio State attacked and opened things up offensively. Trey Sermon got the Buckeye offense moving on the ground. Sermon found a huge hole and ran the ball in from 32 yards out for Ohio State’s first touchdown.

Clemson responded with a three-yard rushing touchdown from Travis Etienne.

Fields then threw a 47-yard pass to receiver Garrett Wilson that put the Buckeyes at first and goal. Then came the tight end play. This was the first game of the season the tight ends were a major part of the passing game. Fields’ eight-yard pass to Luke Farrell evened out the score at 14-14 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Fields found another right end, Jeremy Ruckert, for a 17-yard touchdown pass that gave Ohio State the 21-14 lead, and the Buckeyes’ first lead of the game.

Ruckert’s grabbed another pass from Fields for a touchdown that gave Ohio State a 35-14 lead going into halftime.

Fields looked like the Fields everyone was waiting to see this season. His mobility allowed for a dynamic offense that left Clemson’s defense confused and challenged. In the first half, Fields was 16-of-18 attempts with 223 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions for a passer rating of 266.3. Trevor Lawrence was 12-of-18 attempts with 152 yards, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions, and had a passer rating go 137.6.

With his performance on Friday, Fields passed Bobby Hoying for second in career touchdowns in program history. He trails only J.T. Barrett.

Fields also set the Sugar Bowl record with six passing touchdowns.

He finished the game 22-of-28 attempts with 385 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. Lawrence completed 33-of-48 attempts for 400 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Running back Trey Sermon continued where he left off in Indianapolis. Clemson defenders struggled to get Sermon down. In the first half, Sermon ran for 121 yards on 17 attempts and one touchdown. He finished the game with 193 yards on 31 carries and he combines for over 500 yards in his last two games.

The game was physical, as both teams had players down for injuries throughout the game. At various points in the first half, Clemson’s Travis Etienne was down, defensive end K.J. Henry, and Ohio State’s Fields and offensive lineman Matthew Jones received medical attention.

Fields suffered a hard hit to his ribs in the second quarter. Clemson linebacker James Skalski was ejected for targeting on that play. Freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud stepped in for a snap, then Fields came back in and caught Chris Olave for a touchdown in the corner that put the Buckeyes ahead 28-14.

Offensive lineman Wyatt Davis was injured in the second half, but he also returned to the game.

To start the second half, Fields’ throw was intercepted by Clemson’s Mike Jones Jr. in the end zone. The Tigers scored on a 10-yard touchdown pass form Trevor Lawrence to Cornell Powell. They went on a scoring drive of 9 plays, 80 yards, 3:49 time of possession. The Tigers cut the Buckeyes’ lead to two scores.

The Buckeyes started the next possession inside the 10 and struggled to move the ball until Trey Sermon ran for 13 yards. Fields then threw to Olave for a 56-yard touchdown that put the Buckeyes up 42-21. That remained the score at the end of the third quarter.

To start the fourth quarter, Clemson was forced to punt after a false start penalty. Fields responded with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams in under a minute.

The Buckeye defense put a lot of pressure on Clemson’s Lawrence. He finished the game struggling to connect with his receivers as Buckeye defensive lineman were forcing the ball loose, and the defensive backs were getting their hands on the ball.

The end of the game was filled with Buckeye penalties, who racked up 95 yards on nine penalties.

Ohio State now moves on to the College Football Playoff National Championship game where it faces No. 1 Alabama.