Wyatt Davis Earns Unanimous All-American Honors

COLUMBUS – Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis becomes a unanimous All-American as announced on Thursday.
Below is the full release from Ohio State.
Three First-Team All-Americans, Six Total for Buckeyes in 2020
Wyatt Davis becomes Ohio State’s 33rd unanimous All-American selection
COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the release today of the Walter Camp All-America team, Ohio State finished with three first-team All-Americans and a total of six that were either first or second team All-Americans this season.
A first-team choice by Walter Camp, Wyatt Davis became the Buckeyes’ 33rd unanimous first-team All-America selection and seventh in the past seven seasons. Unanimous All-Americans are first-team selections by the Associated Press, FCAA, FWAA, The Sporting News and Walter Camp.
The two other first-team All-America Buckeyes both come from the defensive side of the ball: CB Shaun Wade was a consensus All-American, making the first team by the Associated Press, ESPN.com, the Sporting News and the American Football Coaches Association. He was a second-teamer by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the Football Writers Association of America.
Haskell Garrett earned first-team honors from CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus. He picked up second team honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation, Associated Press and Sporting News.
Also receiving second-team All-American accolades for the Buckeyes in 2020 were C Josh Myers (Sporting News), WR Garrett Wilson (Football Writers Association of America) and DE Jonathon Cooper (American Football Coaches Association).
Ohio State’s Unanimous First Team All-Americans
2020 – OG Wyatt Davis
2019 – DE Chase Young
2019 – CB Jeff Okudah
2017 – C Billy Price
2016 – SAF Malik Hooker
2016 – C Pat Elflein
2014 – DE Joey Bosa
2007 – LB James Laurinaitis
2006 – QB Troy Smith
2005 – LB A.J. Hawk
2002 – SAF Mike Doss
1995 – RB Eddie George
1995 – OT Orlando Pace
1987 – LB Chris Spielman
1987 – P Tom Tupa
1984 – RB Keith Byars
1977 – OT Chris Ward
1975 – RB Archie Griffin
1974 – RB Archie Griffin
1973 – LB Randy Gradishar
1973 – OT John Hicks
1970 – MG Jim Stillwagon
1970 – CB Jack Tatum
1968 – OT Dave Foley
1960 – FB Bob Ferguson
1961 – FB Bob Ferguson
1956 – OG Jim Parker
1955 – HB Howard “Hopalong” Cassady
1954 – HB Howard “Hopalong” Cassady
1950 – HB Vic Janowicz
1945 – G Warren Amling
1944 – QB/HB Les Horvath
1930 – E Wes Fesler
Ohio State 2020 First Team All-Americans
- OG Wyatt Davis – Associated Press, ESPN.com, Sporting News, FWAA, AFCA, Walter Camp
- DT Haskell Garrett – CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus
- CB Shaun Wade – Associated Press, ESPN.com, Sporting News, AFCA
Ohio State 2020 Second Team All-Americans
- OC Josh Myers – Sporting News
- WR Garrett Wilson – Football Writers Association of America
- DE Jonathon Cooper – American Football Coaches Association