Wyatt Davis Earns Unanimous All-American Honors

COLUMBUS – Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis becomes a unanimous All-American as announced on Thursday.

Below is the full release from Ohio State.

Three First-Team All-Americans, Six Total for Buckeyes in 2020

Wyatt Davis becomes Ohio State’s 33rd unanimous All-American selection

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the release today of the Walter Camp All-America team, Ohio State finished with three first-team All-Americans and a total of six that were either first or second team All-Americans this season.

A first-team choice by Walter Camp, Wyatt Davis became the Buckeyes’ 33rd unanimous first-team All-America selection and seventh in the past seven seasons. Unanimous All-Americans are first-team selections by the Associated Press, FCAA, FWAA, The Sporting News and Walter Camp.

The two other first-team All-America Buckeyes both come from the defensive side of the ball: CB Shaun Wade was a consensus All-American, making the first team by the Associated Press, ESPN.com, the Sporting News and the American Football Coaches Association. He was a second-teamer by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the Football Writers Association of America.

Haskell Garrett earned first-team honors from CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus. He picked up second team honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation, Associated Press and Sporting News.

Also receiving second-team All-American accolades for the Buckeyes in 2020 were C Josh Myers (Sporting News), WR Garrett Wilson (Football Writers Association of America) and DE Jonathon Cooper (American Football Coaches Association).

Ohio State’s Unanimous First Team All-Americans

2020 – OG Wyatt Davis

2019 – DE Chase Young

2019 – CB Jeff Okudah

2017 – C Billy Price

2016 – SAF Malik Hooker

2016 – C Pat Elflein

2014 – DE Joey Bosa

2007 – LB James Laurinaitis

2006 – QB Troy Smith

2005 – LB A.J. Hawk

2002 – SAF Mike Doss

1995 – RB Eddie George

1995 – OT Orlando Pace

1987 – LB Chris Spielman

1987 – P Tom Tupa

1984 – RB Keith Byars

1977 – OT Chris Ward

1975 – RB Archie Griffin

1974 – RB Archie Griffin

1973 – LB Randy Gradishar

1973 – OT John Hicks

1970 – MG Jim Stillwagon

1970 – CB Jack Tatum

1968 – OT Dave Foley

1960 – FB Bob Ferguson

1961 – FB Bob Ferguson

1956 – OG Jim Parker

1955 – HB Howard “Hopalong” Cassady

1954 – HB Howard “Hopalong” Cassady

1950 – HB Vic Janowicz

1945 – G Warren Amling

1944 – QB/HB Les Horvath

1930 – E Wes Fesler

Ohio State 2020 First Team All-Americans

OG Wyatt Davis – Associated Press, ESPN.com, Sporting News, FWAA, AFCA, Walter Camp

DT Haskell Garrett – CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus

CB Shaun Wade – Associated Press, ESPN.com, Sporting News, AFCA

Ohio State 2020 Second Team All-Americans

OC Josh Myers – Sporting News

WR Garrett Wilson – Football Writers Association of America

DE Jonathon Cooper – American Football Coaches Association