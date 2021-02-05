Big Ten Announces Updated 2021 Football Schedule

COLUMBUS – The Big Ten Conference announced on Friday a revised nine-game football schedule for 2021.

Ohio State’s teams and locations remain the same but a few dates were switched around. Below is the full release from Ohio State.

2021 B1G Schedule: Same Teams & Locations. Some Different Dates.

The Big Ten Conference announced a revised nine-game conference schedule for 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference today announced a revised 2021 conference football schedule prompted by six games that adjusted locations as a result of changes made during the 2020 scheduling process. The Big Ten’s Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions, approved the revisions.

The changes are relatively minimal regarding Ohio State’s schedule.

Comparing it with the prior version of the 2021 schedule, Ohio State’s revised 2021 schedule features the same nine Big Ten teams, the same dates for home and away games and the same locations per date (home or away). The changes are reflected in a shuffled lineup of game dates.

Ohio State still opens on the road at Minnesota on Thursday, Sept. 2, has its same off week of Oct. 16 and closes the season against Michigan in Ann Arbor on Nov. 27.

The changes involving the other seven games are reflected in the sequencing of those games in the schedule below:

2021 Schedule (former schedule)

Sept. 2 – at Minnesota

Sept. 11 – Oregon

Sept. 18 – Tulsa

Sept. 25 – Akron

Oct. 2 – at Rutgers (at Nebraska)

Oct. 9 – Maryland (Purdue)

Oct. 16 – Off (Off)

Oct. 23 – at Indiana (at Rutgers)

Oct. 30 – Penn State (Michigan State)

Nov. 6 – at Nebraska (at Indiana)

Nov. 13 – Purdue (Maryland)

Nov. 20 – Michigan State (Penn State)

Nov. 27 – at Michigan

Dec. 4 – Big Ten Championship Game

Revised as of Feb. 5, 2021