Buckeyes find new options in 73-65 win over Maryland.

It’s always good to have a lot of options.

Lately the No. 5 OSU basketball team (16-4, 10-4 B1g) has done a fair share of winning with E.J. Liddell and Justice Sueing acting as the main scoring options. Freshman center Zed Key has also contributed as well.

Against Maryland (10-10, 4-9 B1G) the trio of Liddell, Sueing and Key combined for seven total points, all of them by Liddell.

It’ sounds like a recipe for disaster but the Buckeyes found other options.

With the usual scorers quieted other Buckeyes stepped up big and became scoring options. None stepped up bigger that senior Kyle Young who scored a game-high 18 points on seven of 12 shooting from the field and three of three shooting from the firee throw line. He was also 1-2 from three and coralled four rebounds.

Young stood out, but there were other Buckeyes who stepped up as well.

Dwayne Washington matched Young with 18 points on seven of 15 shooting. Justin Ahrens and C.J. Walker added 11 apiece.

Maryland had the advantage in the early going and led by as many as eight points when the were up 13-5. The Terps controlled the game until late in the first half when the Buckeyes went from six down at 25-19 at the 7:59 mark to up seven as the half was winding down. The Terps went stone-cold from the field and OSU caught fire. Washington, Ahrens and Walker hit back to back to back threes to turn a six point deficit into a three point lead. OSU stretched that lead to as many as seven and led by five at the half time intermission.

Maryland never recovered. OSU started fast in the second half and opened up a double-digit lead that they maintained for most of the rest of the game. Maryland closed to nine with under four minutes to play, but that is as close as they would get until scoring the final basket of the game to make the final score 73-65.