Buckeyes outshoot Penn State for seventh-straight win.

COLUMBUS – No. 4 Ohio State (18-4, 12-4 B1G) shot the daylights out of the basketball in posting a 92-82 win over homestanding Penn State (7-11, 4-10 B1G). The win is OSU’s seventh in a row.

As a team the Buckeyes shot 57 per cent from the field against Penn State that included 55 percent (11-20) from three point range. They also hit 21 0f 26 from the free throw line for an 81 percent free throw conversion rate.

A great shooting night usually leads to a blowout win, but not this time. Penn State hung with the Buckeyes with some great shooting of their own to get to just four down at the half at 47-43 after trailing the Buckeyes by as many as eight in the first half. OSU hit a bit of a shooting slump, their only one of the game, when the second half began and the Lions jumped out to an eight point lead at 59-51. Penn State led 61-54 when the Buckeyes put together what proved to be the game-winning spurt.

The Buckeyes went on a 15-0 run to turn Penn State’s 61-54 lead into a 69-61 Ohio State lead. From that point on Penn State never got closer than four points and the Buckeyes pulled away at the end of the game to take the ten point win.

Ohio State was led in scoring by E.J. Liddell with 23 points and Duane Washington with 21. Liddell was eight of 12 from the field including two of two from three point range. Washington was six of nine from the field and four of five from three. C.J. Walker added 13 points and a team-high seven assists.

The Buckeyes turned the ball over just 12 times against the aggressive Penn State defense.

Ohio State will be in action again next Sunday when they take on No 3 ranked Michigan in Columbus. It will be the first-ever top-five meeting between the two programs.