E.J. Liddell Named to Naismith Midseason Watch List

COLUMBUS – E.J. Liddell has been named to the Naismith Trophy Midseason watch list as announced by Ohio State on Thursday.

Liddell Named to Naismith Midseason Watch List

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sophomore E.J. Liddell has been named to the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Midseason Team for Men’s Player of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday.

“E.J. has earned this prestigious recognition and I am really happy for him,” Chris Holtmann, head coach of the Buckeyes, said. “He is a gifted player and his growth has been impressive. E.J. has been a joy to coach. He understands there is much work ahead of us this season and I know he is committed to working toward daily improvement.”

Liddell, a forward from Belleville, Illinois, leads the Buckeyes in scoring (14.9 ppg.), rebounding (6.8 rpg.) and blocks (24). He is second in steals (14).

The No. 4 Buckeyes (16-4, 10-4) are back in action at noon (ESPN) Saturday against Indiana at Value City Arena in Columbus.