Early first half run powers Buckeyes past Indiana 78-59.

It did not take long for the No. 4 Buckeyes (17-4, 11-4 B1G) to make a statement against Indiana (11-9, 6-7 B1G).

The Hooisers held a very early lead of four points at 6-2 when the Buckeyes brought down the hammer. OSU scored 19 points unanswered to turn Indiana’s four point lead into a 15 point OSU lead at 21-6 and for all intents and puprposes determine the outcome of the game.

The Hooisers broke the run with a free throw and battled to get back into the game. They managed to cut the OSU lead to just five points near the end of the first half but OSU ended with a 7-2 spurt to estabish a 10 point half time lead at 38-28.

Indiana cut the lead to five again at 45-40 very early in the second half but once again the Buckeyes had an answer. OSU went on a 9-0 run to lead 54-40 and take the fight out of Indiana. The Hoosiers never really made another run at OSU and the Buckeyes went on to lead in the second half by as many as 23 at 67-44 when Zed Key scored a layup after an offensive rebound with about six and a half minutes remaining in the game.

Indiana was guilty of 15 turnovers against the OSU defense leading to 21 points for the Buckeyes. OSU commited just 10 give aways leading to 11 Hoosier points. OSU contined their strong shooting of late hitting 48% from the field on 28 of 56 shooting overall. They were a sizzing 44% from three on seven of 16 shooting from long range. OSU outrebounded Indiana 36-28 and enjoyed a 20-9 advantate in second chance points. Ohio State also continued their strong shooting from the free throw line with a 17-19 performance for 88% from the stripe. By contrast Indiana was 12 of 22 for 55%.

E.J. Liddell led the Buckeye scoring with 19 points. Justice Sueing had a very strong game with 16 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Guards Dwayne Washington and C.J. Walker also reached double figures in scoring, Washington with 12 and Walker with 10. Kyle Young added eight points and seven rebounds and Zed Key six points and eight rebounds.