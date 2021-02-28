Hawkeyes outplay Buckeyes for 73-57 win in Columbus

COLUMBUS – Sometimes you lose a basketball game because of a critical mistake. Case in point, OSU’s loss to Michigan.

And sometime you lose a basketball game because maybe the officiating is a bit strange. Case in point, OSU’s loss to Michigan State.

No. 4 Ohio State’s 73-57 trip to the woodshed against No. 9 Iowa had nothing to do with anything except that the Hawkeyes played a whole lot better than the Buckeyes and deserved to win. The Buckeyes deserved what they got.

OSU led 2-0 when they scored the first basket of the game. The lead lasted one possession when Iowa tied the score. It was the last lead the Buckeyes had. Iowa built a 14-point half-time lead at 42-28. The Buckeyes did make a run at the Hawkeyes out of the half time intermission, cutting the lead to two at 44-42, but that was the last OSU moment in the sun. Luka Garza scored a basket to end OSU’s run and put the Hawkeyes back up by four. The Buckeyes never seriously challenged again and Iowa pulled away down the stretch.

The box score reflected the difference in the level of play between the two teams. Ohio State turned the ball over 13 times, Iowa just five. Iowa was 10 0f 24 from three (42%), Ohio State just five of 17 (29%). The Hawkeyes had 19 assists on 29 made baskets, OSU eight assits on 23 made baskets.

OSU guards Duane Washington combined for six assists vs. eight turnovers .