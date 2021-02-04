No. 7 OSU overcomes 11-point second-half deficit to defeat No. 8 Iowa 89-85

IOWA CITY, IOWA – No. 7 Ohio State (15-4, 9-4 B1G) found themseves trailing No. 8 Iowa (13-5, 7-4 B1G) by 11 points with about six minutes gone in the second half. Until then the game had been a back and forth affair with multiple lead changes and ties untl Iowa ended the first half with a mini run to erase a four-point OSU lead and turn that into a three point Iowa lead at the half. The Hawkeyes carried that momentum into the second half and opened up a double-digit lead at 61-50.

The Haweyes were on a roll and the Buckeyes appeared to be teetering.

Teetering, yes, but not toppling.

Freshman center Zed Key hit a free throw to stop the bleeding and guard Duane Washington made three point baskets on consecutive possessions and suddenly the 11-point Iowa lead was reduced to just four at 61-57. OSU got back into the lead when a Kyle Young layup made the score 67-66 OSU.

The score remained ckose with OSU having a slight upper hand until Justin Ahrens hit a three to put OSU up by four points. Iowa answered with a three of their own but Ahrens once again connected from long range to put OSU up by four again. Iowa countered with a free throw, but Kyle Young hit yet another three for OSU put OSU 85-79 with just over three minutes to play. Two Iowa free throws made it 85-81 but Ahrens hit another three to give OSU their biggest lead of the game of seven points at 88-81 with just over a minute to play.

Iowa was able to put four more points on the scoreboard in the final minute while holding the Buckeyes to just one free throw, but it was too little to late as OSU claimed the win.

Four Buckeyes scored in double figures. Duane Washington, E.J. Liddell and Kyle Young all had 16 points. Justice Sueing added 12. Sueing was also the leading rebounder in the game with 11 and also doled out five assists. Buckeye guard C.J. Young came off the bench to register nine assists in 25 minutes of play.

The game was as statistically close as the score. Ohio State scored 31 field goals, Iowa 30. Both teams shot 44% from three point range. Both teams were 14-32 from three. OSU was 48% from the field overall, Iowa 44%. OSU was 13 -19 free throws, Iowa 11-17. Each team had six turnovers. OSU had 32 points in the paint, Iowa 30. The Buckeyes outrebounded Iowa 43-36 and had four steals to none for Iowa.