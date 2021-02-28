Ohio State Postgame: Chris Holtmann Talks 73-57 Loss to Iowa

COLUMBUS – Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann met with the media following No. 4 Ohio State’s 73-57 loss to No. 9 Iowa on Sunday afternoon.

Here are the highlights of what was said immediately after the game.

Chris Holtmann

+ “They clearly outplayed us, out-performed us, and out-coached us. We have to get back to work and get some guys rested.”

+ On Luka Garza, Holtmann said, “we couldn’t do much against him. We weren’t able to take away his strengths. That’s my fault. We obviously have to guard him better and they had a good attack.”

+ Some players are a little bit fatigued and are struggling with confidence right now.

+ “The ball didn’t move very well today. Iowa’s activity had something to do with that. The ball has to move and we have to take a higher quality of shot than what we took today. We were really sloppy with the ball, as sloppy as we’ve been all year.”

+ They haven’t been great defensively in the last couple of games but the offense has been poor and physically they haven’t been where they need to be, physically with health and overall energy.

+ On the importance of this week, Holtmann said, “we could use the rest. We need it.”

+ “Give Iowa credit. They were better than us today.”

+ In general they have not been good on either end. Offensively they were really poor today. Defensively they had pockets of good play but overall not good enough.

+ He would like to be able to have a full team practice but they haven’t been able to and he’s not sure if they will be able to. It depends on what the medical staff says.

+ This is unlike any stretch he has ever been apart of but he is hoping it gets them better and will show how they handle adversity and challenges.

+ “Owning areas where we have to get better is the challenge moving forward. It’s a balance because you don’t want to excuse poor play just because of the quality of competition. We have to use this to help us get better.”

+ They didn’t have the emotional juice that they have typically had. He did not recognize it yesterday.

+ “We gotta get to playing better.”

+ Kyle Young was not his normal self. He didn’t practice at all and he gave it his best, he really did. “He gave it his best.”

+ “We’ve got to respond in this closing stretch.”

+ On players not speaking to the media after the game, Holtmann said they will be available all week. He just wanted this moment for him to face the music.

[Photo via Ohio State Hoops Twitter]