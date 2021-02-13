Ohio State Postgame: Chris Holtmann, Buckeyes Talk 78-59 Win Against Indiana

COLUMBUS – Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann, Zed Key, and Justice Sueing spoke following No. 4 Ohio State’s 78-59 win against Indiana on Saturday.

Here are the highlights of what was said immediately following the game.

Chris Holtmann

+ They knew Indiana was going to make runs and come in with competitive spirit. His team had great stretches in the second half and the guards played a really good floor game. It was a good team win.

+ The team bought into playing together.

+ They have to keep focusing on winning the next possession regardless of the score.

+ On the 19-0 and 22-4 runs, Holtmann said he thought they were good defensively and they had the ability tot get the ball where they needed it offensively. It started with defense and limiting Indiana’s effectiveness.

+ Justice Sueing played with motor and with his talent.

+ They played with maturity and played with maturity with a lead. That was good to see.

+ “I thought our parts fit if we could get our guys playing to their potential.”

+ They have to get better. If complacency comes in, it needs to be addressed.

+ Two or three weeks into practice they felt that Zed Key was going to play a pretty important role on this team.

+ Justice Sueing was disappointed the other night but he didn’t blame anybody. He came back ready to work and they addressed those things with him. “That’s the sign of a really good player.”

+ The guys star in their roles and embrace their roles. It has been really impressive to this point.

+ On Justice Sueing’s versatility, Holtmann said they loved that about him when they looked at recruiting him. “It’s critical for us. We aren’t the biggest team, that’s clear, but he adds to our overall size.”

Zed Key

+ Offensive rebounds are big for this team and he was just around the rim and in the right spots to get them in this game.

+ On the long runs, Key said they knew each team was going to have runs. The bench brings a lot of energy.

+ Everyone has a role on this team.

+ On pulling away at the end, Key said the energy and rebounding is what allowed them to do that.

+ “Come in and do what you do” is what the coaching staff tells him.

Justice Sueing

+ Last game he just didn’t perform and didn’t have his best game. He knew this was an important week and he had to move on. He came in and played his game. His teammates and coaches boosted him.

+ They knew even when they had a large lead that they had to keep playing and keep Indiana on their toes.

+ On another double-double, Sueing said going into the game he knows what he brings and what he has to do. The stats come but he just goes out and plays hard.

+ On the offensive rebounds and 20 second chance points, Sueing said coach let them know that their numbers went down and this game they wanted to protect that and play with force.

+ On his versatility, he feels he can bring anything to the game that the coaches or his teammates need. Some nights it is rebounds, others it’s scoring, defense.

+ Coach is hard on him because he expects a lot out of him. He pushes him everyday and it is to make him better. He embraces the challenge.

+ On being a potential 1-seed, Sueing said that’s cool and all but they still have some play. They are just worried about the next game and the next week. They try not to focus too much on it.

+ The players continue to push each other.

[Photo via Ohio State Hoops Twitter.]