Ohio State Postgame: Chris Holtmann, Buckeyes Talk 89-85 Win at Iowa

COLUMBUS – No. 7 Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann, Kyle Young, and Duane Washington Jr. met with the media immediately following Ohio State’s 89-85 win against No. 8 Iowa.

Here are the highlights.

Chris Holtmann

+”I’m sure that was a fun game to watch. It was a fun game to be a part of, not so much when we were down 11 but we have a truly resilient bunch.”

+ Iowa is tremendous, they are really, really good. Fran [McCaffery] does a great job. They knew they’d have to weather some runs and find ways to score themselves.

+ He is proud of a lot of plays throughout the stretch of the game.

+ Their poise was significant. Their defense also just got better in the second half.

+ Luka Garza is the “most difficult matchup in the country.”

+ When asked if they could have done this earlier in the season, Holtmann said no, there’s no way. They’ve gotten better. “There’s no way.”

+ They had to score in this one to beat Iowa. “You’ve gotta score the ball.”

+ He takes the blame for some of the defensive issues.

+ On Zed Key guarding Luka Garza, Holtmann said Key battled. “He’s shown that all year, he’s a big kid and he’s strong and naturally physically. He just disrupted enough of his shots. His length bottled him just enough.”

+ His players are playing to their strengths and they have to keep doing that. “Guys are doing what they do.”

+ Kyle Young is starting to show everybody else what they see everyday in practice and how clean his shooting looks. “It’s great to see.”

+ He really believes in Justin Ahrens.

+ When guys play fatigued it really affects their play. He has to keep them fresh down the stretch.

+ They attacked Iowa’s changing defenses. They moved the ball pretty clean.

+ Justice Sueing’s offensive rebounds were critical.

+ He loves coaching this team and seeing them get better.

+ Duane Washington Jr. got on a string where he played with a lot of confidence. It spread and gave the rest of the group a lot of confidence. That’s how he is, and Holtmann wants him hunting for shots. He’s charismatic and people gravitate towards him. It’s infectious.

+ The Eracism shirts were in honor of John McLendon. Terry Johnson is a guy he believes in at a really high level. He believes he deserves an opportunity. He wants to help guys have opportunities and Johnson deserves one. Part of what they’re doing with this game and with McLendon is bringing awareness to increased opportunities for African American coaches in their profession. Johnson is an excellent basketball coach.

Kyle Young

+ It was fun the whole game, both teams were competing really hard. They knew what kind of game it was going to be. It was a fun game.

+ On Luka Garza, they knew they would have to play their best post-defense they’ve played all year. But they couldn’t focus too much on Garza because Iowa has other guys.

+ They were focused on staying in it all 40 minutes and staying poised. That allowed them to get the shots they needed on offense and stops on defense.

+ On the 3-pointer, Young said it felt good. He has continued to work on his 3 point shooting to help the team, that one he was confident in and it felt good to see it go in.

+ On coming back from an 11-point deficit, they knew Iowa was going to make runs but they stuck with it and didn’t flinch or get discouraged. They were poised and connected and that allowed them to come back.

+ Duane Washington Jr. is huge for them. They all have confidence in him. Two of the biggest shots got them back in the game and gave them what they needed.

+ Staying tough defensively was big. It was going to come down to getting stops.

+ It was fun being out there competing.

+ The coaches have done a good job of getting them ready for games like this. They were focused on this game. This win feels good.

Duane Washington Jr.

+ On Zed Key and Meechie Johnson Jr., Washington Jr. said his job this week was to let them know this was the toughest game on their schedule. Everybody was going to have to lock into every aspect of the game. They didn’t forget what happened to them last year against Iowa. Johnson Jr. made huge shots and Key did a good job on both ends attacking Garza.

+ On four Top-15 road wins, Washington Jr. said they are who they are. They strive for perfection. They understand it’s a long season and they have tough games, but they are all bought-in. Trusting the process has worked in their favor.

+ They celebrated the win and then Holtmann reminded them they have a big game Monday.

+ Iowa has a lot of weapons. They had to make them miss and make them uncomfortable.

+ He’s been working on his shots but he said he would go 0-for-whatever as long as Ohio State keeps winning.

+ On being down 11 points, he felt the feeling he felt last year but then something came over him and helped him focus.

+ They got stuck in their bus on a hill coming to the game right outside the arena for an hour. They had to call people in. It reminded him of last year at Northwestern when the fire alarm went off.

+ This team loves each other and they understand what it takes to win.

+ They are locked in right now.

+ He yells “knock it down” before guys shoot to build confidence. He’s giving them good energy and confidence.

